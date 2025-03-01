5+ Warning Signs Your Urine Color Might Be Telling You About Your Health

If your urine has a fruity or sweet smell, it could be a sign of high blood sugar, as your body releases excess glucose through your urine. This could be an early warning of diabetes or hyperglycemia. Also, in cases of diabetes or hyperglycemia (high blood sugar), the urine might appear light to dark yellow, often due to dehydration as your body tries to flush out excess glucose. The sugary or fruity smell is the result of your body releasing glucose through the urine, but the color can vary depending on how hydrated you are.

Sweet-smelling pee should not be ignored. If you notice this, it’s a good idea to consult a doctor to rule out any serious health issues.