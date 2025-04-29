6 Common Female Body Shapes and Their Potential Health Problems

The pear-shaped body, characterized by wide hips and thighs and buttocks that are more pronounced than the upper body, is one of the most common body types among women. This fat distribution has both aesthetic and health peculiarities.

Unlike those who accumulate fat in the abdominal area, pear-shaped people tend to have a lower risk of developing cardiovascular diseases, as fat is mainly stored away from vital organs such as the heart, liver, or pancreas.

However, this body shape also brings with it certain challenges. Weight concentrated in the lower body can make you more prone to circulatory problems, such as varicose veins or tired legs, and can also promote the appearance of cellulite. In addition, over time, there may be joint discomfort in the hips or knees due to the additional strain that these areas endure. Therefore, in these cases, it is very beneficial to maintain a routine of physical activity focused on strengthening and caring for the joints.