9 Makeup Trends That Are About to Dominate Fall 2025

The third look is the ultimate bold glam makeup for fall nights. With smoky metallic eyeshadow, winged liner, glowing skin, and statement red lips, this style radiates confidence and drama. Perfect for a night out or special event, it embodies the rich, luxurious tones of autumn.



To make this look even more striking, pair it with a sleek manicure in deep burgundy, emerald, or matte black for a head-to-toe seasonal vibe. The combination of statement makeup and trendy nails ensures you’ll stand out as a true autumn beauty icon.