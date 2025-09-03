9 Makeup Trends That Are About to Dominate Fall 2025
Fall 2025 makeup trends are heating up, and this season is all about lips that make a statement. Think glossy reds that demand attention, soft coral gradients that feel romantic, and bold brown liner looks that channel ’90s nostalgia. These lip makeup trends are set to dominate runways, beauty feeds, and everyday routines alike.
1. Bold berry matte lips.
Nothing says fall beauty like a powerful berry pout, even if it’s not as popular as it once was. This rich, matte lipstick trend is already ruling runways and will dominate every makeup bag this season. It’s dramatic, statement-making, and pairs perfectly with cozy fall outfits.
How to nail the look:
- Exfoliate and hydrate your lips before applying.
- Use a matching lip liner to keep the edges sharp.
- Pair with soft nude eyeshadow and minimal blush to let your lips steal the show.
2. Soft rose glow lips.
For those who love the “no-makeup makeup” vibe, rosy natural lips are trending big in Fall 2025. This effortless look gives off a fresh, youthful glow while keeping things chic and subtle (it’s perfect for both workdays and casual nights out).
Pro tips to enhance it:
- Apply a tinted lip balm or lip stain for that natural flush.
- Add a clear gloss or lip oil on top for a healthy, plump finish.
- Pair with fluffy brows and dewy skin to complete the look.
3. Brown lip liner with gloss.
The ’90s-inspired brown lip liner paired with a glossy center is back in full force. Some might say, “Just no,” to this throwback—but don’t dismiss it too quickly. This look defines the lips while adding dimension and fullness, making it a must-try for fall. Nostalgic yet fresh, it’s perfect for anyone channeling that supermodel glam vibe.
To make it pop even more:
- Blend the liner softly inward for a seamless ombré finish.
- Apply a nude gloss with high shine for a plumping effect.
- Match with bronzed eyeshadow and warm-toned contour for a cohesive vibe.
4. Glossy red lipstick.
Bold, glossy red lips are making a powerful statement this fall. While some consider them outdated, this timeless makeup trend is getting a modern twist with a lacquer-like shine that elevates any look. Perfect for evening events, this glamorous style exudes confidence and sophistication.
To make this style even more striking:
- Use a matching red lip liner for clean edges and longer wear.
- Pair with minimal eye makeup to keep the focus on the lips.
- Choose a hydrating gloss formula that won’t fade throughout the day.
5. Terracotta elegance lips.
Terracotta tones are the must-have lipstick shade for Fall 2025, even though some people are firmly saying no to them. Warm, earthy, and incredibly flattering, this brick-red hue is versatile enough for both day and night. It strikes the perfect balance between bold and wearable
Ways to perfect the trend:
- Line your lips with a terracotta or cinnamon-toned pencil for definition.
- Pair with bronzy eyeshadow or golden highlighter for a cohesive fall vibe.
- Keep your makeup minimal elsewhere so the lips take the spotlight.
6. Gradient coral lips.
Gradient coral lips are set to be one of the most romantic makeup trends of fall 2025. Inspired by K-beauty, this look creates a soft transition from a deeper coral in the center to a lighter, blurred edge. It’s a versatile trend that works beautifully for both daytime and date-night glam.
Ways to perfect the trend:
- Blend two shades of coral for depth and dimension.
- Add a touch of gloss in the center to create a fuller appearance.
- Pair with glowing skin and fluttery lashes for a youthful finish.
7. Natural no-makeup makeup look.
The first look embraces the timeless no-makeup makeup trend, perfect for autumn days when you want your natural beauty to shine through. With clean skin, subtle eyeliner, and barely-there lip color, it gives off a soft, effortless vibe.
To make this style even better, enhance the base with a dewy tinted moisturizer and add a touch of cream blush in warm terracotta or peach tones. This will tie in beautifully with autumn’s earthy palette while keeping the look chic and wearable.
8. Soft glam makeup.
This look strikes the perfect balance between natural and glam. Neutral eyeshadows, softly defined brows, and a rosy lipstick create an elegant soft glam makeup style that works seamlessly for both office and evening outings.
To take this look up a notch, use a warm-toned bronzer to sculpt the face and apply a light highlighter on the cheekbones for that golden autumn glow. This upgrade will make your features pop while keeping the overall makeup refined and season-appropriate.
9. Bold evening glam
The third look is the ultimate bold glam makeup for fall nights. With smoky metallic eyeshadow, winged liner, glowing skin, and statement red lips, this style radiates confidence and drama. Perfect for a night out or special event, it embodies the rich, luxurious tones of autumn.
To make this look even more striking, pair it with a sleek manicure in deep burgundy, emerald, or matte black for a head-to-toe seasonal vibe. The combination of statement makeup and trendy nails ensures you’ll stand out as a true autumn beauty icon.
Which of these fall 2025 lip trends will you be trying first: glossy reds, romantic corals, or the bold brown liner comeback? Makeup is all about finding the look that makes you feel confident and unstoppable, so play around and discover your signature fall vibe.