9 Symptoms of Diabetes That Most People Overlook

Persistent fatigue is one of the common diabetes symptoms, often caused by unstable blood sugar levels. When the body struggles to use insulin properly, it affects the ability to convert glucose into energy, leading to constant tiredness—even after getting enough rest.

In addition to physical exhaustion, individuals may also experience mental fatigue, making it difficult to concentrate and carry out daily activities. If you frequently feel drained without a clear reason, it could be a sign of diabetes and should be evaluated by a healthcare professional.