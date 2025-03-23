10 Signs Your Body Struggles With Lactose Intolerance

While less common, some people with lactose intolerance report symptoms like headaches, fatigue, difficulty focusing, muscle and joint pain, mouth ulcers, urinary issues, and even eczema.

Dairy products such as milk, cheese, and yogurt have also been linked to canker sores. Some experts suggest that proteins in cow’s milk may trigger mouth ulcers in certain individuals due to an immune reaction.

If you frequently experience mouth sores, consider cutting out dairy, especially from animal milk, and opt for alternatives like soy milk, oat milk, or vegan cheese to see if it helps reduce flare-ups.