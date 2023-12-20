95-Year-Old Battles for Life to Fulfill Promise of Becoming Bride’s “Flower Grandpa”

Bert Edlin, a 95-year-old man, has unwittingly become a sensation on TikTok, earning the title of “TikTok famous.” His newfound online fame is attributed to his endearing role as a “flower grandpa” during his granddaughter Rachel Powell’s wedding.

Just 16 months prior to the wedding, Bert faced a life-threatening fall, with a bleak prognosis from doctors. Rachel, his granddaughter, recounted the grim predictions on Instagram, revealing that physicians doubted his chances of recovery, let alone walking, talking, or eating again. In a poignant moment during his speechless recovery phase, Bert handed Rachel a note expressing his determination to attend her wedding.

In the face of adversity, Bert embarked on a rigorous 16-month journey of rehabilitation and therapy, defying the odds stacked against him. The video was also shared on TikTok, showcasing Bert fulfilling the promise he made during his darkest hours. The video quickly went viral, catapulting Bert into the realm of online stardom.