A Hairdresser Went Viral for Completely Changing People’s Looks

Becoming a different person after a simple haircut—is it possible? That’s the feeling for those who binge-watch visagism videos on social media. One particular hairdresser, Juarez Leite, has gone viral for posting the incredible transformation he gives to his clients.

What is visagism?

Visagism is a detailed approach to hairstyling and beauty that takes into account the individual’s unique facial features, bone structure, and personal style to create a harmonious and balanced look. It originated from the French word «visage,» which means face. It emphasizes enhancing one’s natural beauty rather than adhering strictly to fashion trends. That’s what Juarez Leite, a visagist who went viral on TikTok with transformative before-and-after videos of men, also guarantees.

Meet the viral hairdresser.

Initially, Juarez started shaving other beards just for fun, catering to friends and family. Soon, he realized there was something special about his talent and began dedicating himself fully to the work. At the time, Juarez owned a real estate brokerage, which he closed to work in a barbershop. After four years as an employee, in 2020, he was surprised by the news that the establishment would close. Faced with this new reality, he chose to open his own barbershop. Already armed with various courses, including visagism, the Brazilian hairdresser inaugurated Barbearia do Juarez, or Juarez’s Barbershop, which became one of the most famous establishments for men in his city and known throughout Brazil.

He created his own technique.

In addition to the traditional barbering service, Juarez introduced a method created by him, called «emotional visagism,» which seeks not only to transform the appearance but also to rescue the self-esteem and essence of men, providing a unique and meaningful experience. In an interview, he mentioned that his clients first sit on his chair in a tense mode, anxious about the process. After their interview, they move on to the haircut, Juarez always leaving the clients facing away from the mirror. He recalls that it’s amazing how even the posture changes after they see the process finished. They admire themselves and reveal another behavior.

He decided to share his videos online.

Although he has been applying visagism at the barbershop since 2017, the hairdresser began using Instagram and TikTok to showcase the results of his clients only in 2023. Today, he has 1.7 million followers on Instagram. On TikTok, Juarez already has almost 900 thousand followers. Comments blast every day, with people saying his clients look 20 years younger. He confesses that he was impressed and surprised when he first saw the numbers on his pages. The drastic change in the personal image of clients who get haircuts and shave with Juarez began to be called «facial harmonization,» a cosmetic procedure or set of treatments aimed at achieving a balanced and harmonious appearance of the face. This procedure can include various non-surgical treatments such as dermal fillers, Botox injections, thread lifts, and other cosmetic interventions. But Juarez denies this categorization.

He became an international reference.

Juarez’s method gained visibility in other states, and the Brazilian native was invited to lecture and teach courses with this technique to other barbers, even in Portugal. With so much buzz surrounding his name, there is a high turnover in the barbershop daily, with about 90 appointments, from children to adults. Juarez said that this year, his schedule is booked months ahead. In other words, new clients need to join the waiting list. In addition to Juarez, all six professionals in his barbershop were trained by him with this method. Despite becoming a reference in the barbering world, being followed even by renowned professionals, he emphasizes that his success is not measured only by numbers, but by the difference it makes in people’s lives.