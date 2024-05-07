A Super Tall Woman Got Famous Online for Sharing Her Struggles, “Everywhere I Go, People Stare at Me”

Katie Woolls, a 25-year-old British woman, has garnered significant attention on social media platforms by candidly sharing her experiences as a woman standing at a towering height of 6’7. With over 720,000 followers on her Instagram profile, Katie opens up about the challenges and frustrations she faces while navigating daily life tasks.

Meet Katie Woolls.

Transitioning from her previous role as a sales manager, Katie now dedicates herself full-time to content creation on social media, aiming to promote empathy and understanding. In her posts and videos, Katie sheds light on the unique difficulties she encounters due to her extraordinary height. She expresses a desire at times to blend in as an average-height woman, lamenting the constant stares and attention she receives wherever she goes. “I’m a 6’7 tall woman, not very common for a normal girl. And everywhere I go, people stare at me. Sometimes I just want to go unnoticed, but it’s a very difficult task,” she shares.

Her daily struggles.

One of the significant challenges Katie discusses is her struggle to find clothes that fit her properly. With legs much longer than average, shopping for clothing becomes a daunting task, as standard sizes often fail to accommodate her frame. Additionally, she highlights the difficulty of relating to men, noting that her height often intimidates potential partners, making dating a challenging task. Transportation poses another obstacle for Katie, who requires ample legroom when traveling by car or plane. She explains the necessity of booking larger vehicles to accommodate her stature, a routine occurrence whether she’s taking an Uber or selecting airplane seats.

It wasn’t an easy childhood.

Reflecting on her childhood, Katie recalls the desire to stay away from the spotlight. As she grew older, she would face stares, giggles, and mockery, being the subject of unkind comments and intensifying her sense of isolation. Frequently mistaken for being much older than her actual age, she faced ridicule from peers and strangers alike. She vividly recalls an incident at a supermarket where she was criticized by a stranger for her behavior, thinking she was a teenager, despite being just eight years old at the time.