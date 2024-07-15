Alyssa Milano Pays Tribute to Shannen Doherty Despite “Complicated Relationship” and People Got a Lot to Say

Alyssa Milano is honoring the memory of her Charmed co-star Shannen Doherty, who passed away at 53 after a long battle with cancer. In a heartfelt statement, Milano reflected on their complex relationship and shared her deep respect for Doherty.

Doherty’s longtime publicist, Leslie Sloane, confirmed her death in a statement, noting that the actress was surrounded by loved ones, including her dog, Bowie, at the time of her passing. “The family asks for their privacy at this time so they can grieve in peace,” Sloane added. “It’s no secret that Shannen and I had a complicated relationship, but at its core was someone I deeply respected and was in awe of,” Milano said. “She was a talented actress, beloved by many, and the world is less without her. My condolences to all who loved her.”

Shannen Doherty, known for her roles in Beverly Hills, 90210, and Charmed, left an indelible mark on television. Milano and Doherty, along with Holly Marie Combs, portrayed sisters on Charmed from 1998 until Doherty’s departure in 2001. Despite the show’s success, it was often overshadowed by the off-screen tensions between Milano and Doherty. In December 2023, Combs and Doherty publicly claimed that Milano was responsible for Doherty’s exit from the show. Milano refuted this in a February 2024 Instagram post, stating she “did not have the power to get anyone fired,” attributing the decision to the late TV producer Aaron Spelling.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/East News

But despite her denial, fans of the show didn’t appreciate Alyssa Milano’s statement following her co-star’s death. “Now, Alyssa wants to play nice. She surely did not play nice while Shannen was alive. She took away her bread and butter playing on Charmed,” mentioned one Facebook user, while another said, “Alyssa is full of it. She had Shannen fired from Charmed. They couldn’t stand each other. Shannen was loved and will be missed.”