Artist Transforms Disney Characters to Fit Today’s Beauty Standards

The talented artist behind the viral TikTok account @vanotyarts, Yudie, has taken the internet by storm with her unique redesigns of Disney characters inspired by modern beauty standards. Her creative “glow-ups” have captivated millions, blending iconic characters with contemporary aesthetics. One of her most popular videos, a stunning reimagining of Rapunzel, has amassed 17 million views, sparking discussions about how beauty perceptions have changed over time.

1. Rapunzel (Tangled)

Tangled takes place in the 1780s, and while Rapunzel’s dress hints at the era’s style with its puffed shoulders and corset, the design isn’t fully accurate to the period. The artist gave her a modern twist by updating her hairstyle and adding subtle details to the shoulders, allowing her to show more skin than was customary at the time. This imaginative rework merges historical elements with a contemporary flair, creating a look that feels visually striking and loosely tied to the past.

2. Jasmine (Aladdin)

For Jasmine, the artist transformed her look with a more dramatic makeup style. The updated version features a sultry smokey eye and thicker, more defined lashes, adding depth and intensity to her already captivating appearance.

3. Ariel (The Little Mermaid)

Ariel’s pink dress in The Little Mermaid is inspired by the design trends of the 1830s, particularly its high neckline and oversized sleeves. While the dramatic sleeves suit her, the artist reimagined Ariel’s look with a modern twist, swapping them for a short tank top. Additionally, although her voluminous hair reflects a style that’s currently back in fashion, the artist suggests that straight hair would offer a more contemporary feel, balancing her vintage-inspired gown with a fresh, updated hairstyle.

4. Tiana (The Princess and the Frog)

Tiana’s glow-up embraces her natural hair texture while enhancing its volume and length for a striking transformation.

5. Belle (Beauty and the Beast)

Belle’s signature blue dress from Beauty and the Beast draws from traditional French fashion, with its modest design, apron, and timeless hairstyle. To bring her look into the present, the artist reimagined Belle with long, straight hair, envisioning how she might appear today. Her outfit was also modernized by removing the apron and opting for a sleek, all-blue dress, giving Belle a fresh, contemporary feel while preserving the core of her character’s original charm.

6. Moana (Moana)

Moana received a stunning makeover that beautifully enhanced her natural beauty. The artist kept her gorgeous hair texture intact but styled it with trendy braids that highlight her vibrant personality. To add even more depth to her look, a thoughtfully designed tattoo on her arm reflects her deep connection to her heritage and culture, adding both charm and meaning to her updated appearance.

7. Eric (The Little Mermaid)

Eric’s glow-up brings the character into the modern era with a sleek and stylish update. The prince now sports a sharply tailored suit with a contemporary cut, complete with a tie that adds a sophisticated touch. This refined look gives Eric a polished, modern edge while maintaining his classic charm, transforming him into a character who fits seamlessly into today’s world while still embodying the elegance of royalty.

8. Cinderella (Cinderella)

Cinderella’s signature soft, wavy hairstyle has been reimagined for her modern glow-up, with the artist choosing sleek, straight hair to give her a fresh, contemporary vibe. In addition to this updated look, she now sports two earrings in each ear, adding a stylish and trendy detail that firmly places her in today’s fashion scene. These subtle changes refresh her classic appearance, aligning her with modern trends while still honoring her timeless elegance.

9. Elsa (Frozen II)

Although Elsa’s look in Frozen II already has a modern feel, the artist gave her a fresh update with a new hairstyle. Elsa’s glow-up features a trendy short haircut, adding a sleek and contemporary edge to her appearance.

10. Mulan (Mulan)

Mulan’s outfits have always been admired, but the artist gave her a bold, fresh twist that completely transforms her look. This modern update features a striking sleeve tattoo, adding a fierce and edgy vibe to her character. In addition, the artist lengthened her hair, giving Mulan a more dramatic and commanding presence.

11. Snow White (Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs)

Snow White’s puffed sleeves reference 16th-century fashion. Her standing white collar likely pays homage to a standing partlet seen in Italian artwork of the time. In her modern update, these intricate details have been streamlined, resulting in a charming blue dress that offers a fresh, contemporary look. Additionally, Snow White’s hairstyle has been revamped to reflect a more current style, enhancing her overall image while still honoring her classic character.

12. Ariel (The Little Mermaid)

Ariel’s original wedding gown is known for its unforgettable, voluminous sleeves. In a modern reimagining, the artist transformed the dress by replacing the large sleeves with delicate, sheer ones embellished with sparkly accents, lending the gown a fresh and charming vibe. Ariel’s hairstyle was also updated to feature an elegant updo with a lower veil, adding a touch of sophistication. Additionally, her makeup has been enhanced to create a more contemporary and polished look, perfectly suited for her special day.

13. Aurora (Sleeping Beauty)

Aurora’s peasant dress is a fascinating blend of various eras, rather than belonging to a single time period. For instance, her contrasting collar is reminiscent of 1940s-50s women’s fashion, which adds a touch of vintage charm. However, the artist modernized her look by giving the princess a Barbie-like makeover, transforming her into a character that strikingly resembles the iconic doll.

14. Anna (Frozen II)

Set in 1840-1850, Frozen II showcases Anna’s style, which is deeply inspired by traditional Norwegian folk wear, evident in her clothing design. While her original look is beautifully crafted, the artist modernized Anna’s appearance with a playful pigtail hairstyle and a trendy choker necklace. These subtle updates infuse a fun, contemporary twist into her character, seamlessly blending her historical roots with a fresh look that resonates with today’s fashion trends.