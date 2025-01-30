At 70, I Decided to Restart My Career, but My Family Thinks It's a Crazy Idea

Discovering a sense of purpose after retirement can be challenging. Evelyn, a 70-year-old woman, wrote to us about her brave decision to return to work, pursuing something she’s truly passionate about. However, her choice wasn’t met with enthusiasm by her family, and it sparked significant tension among her loved ones.

Here is Evelyn's letter:

Thank you for opening up to us, Evelyn! Your courage and determination are truly inspiring, and we’re here to offer some guidance to help you navigate this challenging situation. Let’s explore a few ideas that might make this transition smoother for everyone involved.

Reassure your family that you’re thriving, not overworking.

Explain that teaching again gives you purpose, keeps your mind active, and fills the void you felt after retirement. Share how much you enjoy helping the students and how it’s positively impacting your mental and emotional health. Once they see this is about fulfillment, not obligation, they may feel less worried.

Invite them to see the positive impact.

Sometimes, seeing is believing. Invite your family to observe one of your tutoring sessions or share stories about the progress your students are making. Let them see the joy you bring to your students and how much it lights you up in return. Hearing positive feedback from your students or their parents might help your family understand why this is such a fulfilling part of your life.

Set boundaries to balance teaching and self-care.

To address your family’s worries, consider setting boundaries on how much time you dedicate to tutoring. For example, limit your sessions to a few days a week or set a cap on the number of students you take on at once. Let your family know that you’re actively managing your workload to ensure it doesn’t become overwhelming. This compromise can help you keep doing what you love while also reassuring your loved ones.

Explain that enjoying life means different things for different people.

Your family may associate “enjoying life” in retirement with slowing down, but for you, it’s about staying active. Explain that teaching again is your version of enjoying life. Share that being mentally and socially engaged is just as important for your well-being as relaxing. By framing it this way, you’re showing them that pursuing your passion is not just a choice, but a key part of how you define happiness.