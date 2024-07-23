Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Revealed the Name of Their Fourth Kid but Everyone Has the Same Doubt

In a heartfelt moment at the Deadpool & Wolverine premiere, Ryan Reynolds finally disclosed the name of his fourth child with wife Blake Lively. But people keep commenting the same thing.

Sixteen months after welcoming their baby, Ryan took to the stage to thank his family, specifically naming each of his children: James, Inez, Betty, and the newest addition, Olin. The couple had kept the name of their fourth child under wraps since the baby's birth in February 2023. The name Olin, of Nordic origin, means "ancestor's heir" or "to inherit," typically used as a male name. However, Blake and Ryan have not yet revealed the gender of their fourth child.

During his speech at the premiere, Ryan expressed gratitude to his family, saying, "I want to start by saying thank you to my wife Blake, who is here. I want to thank my kids James, Inez, Betty, Olin, who are here. I hope that, if I'm lucky, this moment will be the most traumatic thing—that is, the contents of this movie—that happens in your wondrous lives." The couple shared loving glances and stayed close throughout the event. Blake looked stunning in a dark red jumpsuit, reminiscent of Ryan's Deadpool character, complete with her blonde hair pulled back in a ponytail. She was seen posing with her friend Gigi Hadid, who wore a Wolverine-inspired yellow crop top and skirt ensemble by Miu Miu.

Evan Agostini/Invision/East News

The stars had not officially announced the birth of their fourth child, subtly hinting at the arrival with a photo of Blake in fitted jeans and a top, with no baby bump visible, posted on February 12, 2023. Blake's caption, "Puppy Bowl Sunday 2023. Been busy," hinted at the new addition to their family. Blake first announced her fourth pregnancy on the red carpet at the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit in New York City in September 2022. Throughout her pregnancy, she shared moments with her fans, including a slideshow of snaps featuring her best friend, Taylor Swift.

The name Olin raised questions among fans. Since the couple's choice of naming their daughter James, people now have doubts about the gender of the newest baby. "The meaning of the name makes me think it's a boy. But who knows they have a James, and she's Blake," said one Facebook user, while on Instagram the same uncertainty showed, "The name is typically for boys but with them anything’s possible!"

As Ryan and Blake continue to juggle their successful careers and growing family, their latest addition, Olin, brings even more joy and love into their lives. Fans eagerly await more glimpses into the family's adventures and milestones.