Brad Pitt Looks Unrecognisable With Youthful New Look, and Fans Speculate It Could Be a Facelift

Brad Pitt showed up at a movie premiere looking like he stepped out of the 90s with a fresh, young appearance. The 60-year-old actor attended the premiere of the film Bob Marley: One Love in Los Angeles on Tuesday. His face had few wrinkles, and his hair was styled in a slightly messy way, dyed a sandy blonde color.

Rumors suggest it could be a facelift.

Hahn Lionel/ABACA/Abaca/East News , Sienna Conwell/Broadimage/Broad Image/East News

Brad Pitt’s youthful appearance has sparked rumors of a secret facelift, fueled by a viral TikTok video featuring Dr. Jonny Betteridge analyzing photos of the star taken three years apart. Dr. Betteridge noted “significant” changes and estimated the procedure’s cost to be over $100,000. The speculation has ignited discussions on social media, with fans dissecting Pitt’s photos and speculating on the methods behind his transformation. Pitt has remained silent on the rumors, adding to the intrigue surrounding his alleged cosmetic enhancements.

Cosmetic specialists noticed that creams couldn’t erase this amount of wrinkles.

Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/BWP Media/East News , Castel Franck/ABACA/Abaca/East News

Cosmetic specialist Arun Narang shared his insights regarding Brad Pitt’s purported cosmetic procedures. Narang scrutinized recent images of the actor, juxtaposing them with pictures from a few years ago, and noted a noticeable reduction in lines around Pitt’s mouth and eyes. In Narang’s professional opinion, these changes cannot be solely attributed to skincare products. No amount of moisturizer can erase facial lines. He emphasized a key indicator of facelift surgery, pointing to the area around the ear. Narang explained that individuals who undergo facelifts typically exhibit scars in this region due to the tightening of the skin. Notably, Narang observed such a scar on Pitt, leading him to conclude that the actor may have indeed undergone cosmetic enhancements.

The first notable changes appeared in the middle of 2023.

Cyril Pecquenard/KCS/East News , Scott Garfitt/Invision/East News

Notable changes in Brad Pitt’s appearance first drew attention in July 2023. His presence at Wimbledon and his recent filming at the Silverstone racetrack for an upcoming fictional F1 project prompted many to search for “Brad Pitt age,” only to be astounded that the actor is nearly sixty years old. Yes, sixty! One could be forgiven for thinking this sounds like a new boyfriend trying to compliment your mother, but it’s true—Pitt doesn’t look a day over thirty-five. Comparing Pitt now to when he was 35 is almost unsettlingly similar. It’s as if he stumbled upon the fountain of youth, then decided to portray a character who ages backward just for kicks, because he’s the one who’s defied the passage of time.

Brad Pitt is finally happy with his girlfriend so it could cause changes.

Coleman Rayner/East News , Luca Bruno/Associated Press/East News

If you take a moment to peruse through recent photographs of Brad Pitt, it becomes apparent that there have been more than just adjustments to his hairstyle; there’s a noticeable lift to his entire visage. Speculation surrounding Pitt’s newfound happiness has been fueled by his radiant demeanor. Many attribute this glow to his reported relationship with a new girlfriend, signaling a significant step forward in their commitment to each other. The evolution in Pitt’s personal life might be a mirror in his physical appearance, reflecting a sense of contentment and fulfillment. It’s evident that whatever changes he has undergone, both internally and externally, have contributed to his overall sense of well-being.

In today’s era of modern technology, maintaining a youthful appearance has become increasingly accessible. With advancements in skincare products, cosmetic procedures, and digital tools, individuals have more options than ever to preserve their youthful glow.