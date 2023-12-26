Check Your Brain Condition With These Two Tests

There are lots of tests to check how our brains are doing, especially when it comes to memory. Some tests are like puzzles or questions on paper, such as the Mini-Mental State Examination (MMSE) or the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA). They give a quick look at how well someone’s brain is working. We would like to suggest 2 tests that can check your brain activity, including attention.

Find the crocodile, heart, salt, hammer, book, piece of cake, umbrella, mushroom and candle.

Tap to see the answer Tap to see the answer

Getting a brain test is like checking in on your brain’s health, kind of like a checkup for your thinking and memory skills. It’s important because it helps doctors understand how your brain is doing and catch any potential issues early on. Just like we get regular checkups for our bodies, brain tests can spot things like memory problems or other concerns. They’re super helpful in figuring out the best ways to help if there’s anything going on. It’s not just about problems, either — brain tests can also show what your brain is great at! So, it’s like giving your brain a little care package to make sure it’s in tip-top shape and ready for whatever comes its way.



If you’re ready to check your brain one more time, here’s one more test.

Find the banana, hand, mushroom, and fish.

Tap to see the answer Tap to see the answer

If you ever find yourself struggling with concentration or feeling like your attention is slipping away, it’s totally okay to reach out to a doctor. They’re there to help and understand what might be going on. Sometimes, these things can be temporary or related to stress, but it’s important not to ignore them. Talking to a doctor can shed light on the situation, and they can figure out the best way to support you. Just like how we go to the doctor for a cough or a fever, taking care of our mental well-being is just as important. So, don’t hesitate — if you’re feeling off, let your doctor know, and together you can work on finding the right solution to help you get back to feeling your best.

Was it hard for you? How many minutes did it take to find everything?

Bonus: What are the signs of Alzheimer’s disease

Being attentive to these signs is essential for recognizing potential Alzheimer’s symptoms and seeking timely medical attention for evaluation and support. Repetition: Repeating statements and questions persistently. Memory Lapses: Forgetting conversations, appointments, or events. Displaced Items: Misplacing belongings in illogical locations. Spatial Confusion: Getting lost in previously familiar places. Name Forgetfulness: Gradually forgetting the names of family members and common objects. Language Struggles: Encountering difficulties in finding the right words for objects, expressing thoughts, or engaging in conversations.