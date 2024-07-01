5 Surprising Discoveries You Won’t Believe: How Eating Wasabi Could Boost Your Memory

Believe it or not, most people in the US have never eaten real wasabi. But that’s just the beginning. Scientists have also uncovered fascinating insights into how whales sing, how elephants recognize each other’s names, and much more. Today, we’ve got these mind-shattering facts covered for our beloved readers.

A study found that eating wasabi might improve both short-term and long-term memory.

Researchers at Tohoku University in Tokyo conducted a 12-week study with 72 participants aged 60 to 80. Half of them took 100 milligrams of wasabi extract every night before bed, while the other half got a fake treatment. Lead researcher Rui Nouchi explained that while earlier animal studies hinted at wasabi’s health perks, they were stunned by the significant improvement in participants’ memory. After just three months, those who took the wasabi extract saw their episodic memory scores shoot up by an average of 18%, and they scored 14% higher than the placebo group in tests measuring language skills and concentration.

The study highlighted that the main active compound in wasabi, 6-MSITC, has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. This compound is rare in the plant world and is responsible for much of wasabi’s health benefits. True wasabi, native to Japan, is a finicky plant that takes two years to grow and is difficult to cultivate. Unfortunately, 99% of wasabi found in the United States is fake. Real wasabi has a more nuanced and sweeter taste compared to the imitations commonly found.

The good news is, even a small amount of real wasabi can offer the same benefits as the concentrated capsules used in the study. So, if you can get your hands on real wasabi, a little dab might do wonders for your memory.

A study suggests that pregnancy could rewire change the brain.

A study by London’s Francis Crick Institute, published in Science, indicates that pregnancy initiates enduring changes in a mother’s brain. These alterations, observed in the hypothalamus, prioritize nurturing behaviors over mating instincts, as evidenced by mother mice exhibiting caregiving tendencies towards their offspring while virgin mice show no interest. These findings parallel similar adjustments observed in human mothers, persisting for up to two years postpartum, enhancing abilities like multitasking and empathy. Understanding these neurological changes is pivotal for addressing postpartum depression, potentially stemming from hormonal fluctuations post-birth.

Comprehending how pregnancy impacts the brain is essential for maternal well-being. The rapid decline in estrogen and progesterone levels post-birth, as noted by the Office on Women’s Health, may contribute to postpartum depression, underscoring the importance of further research into hormonal therapies. Prof. Robert Froemke of NYU Langone emphasizes the complexity of parenting behaviors and the necessity of understanding brain changes for effective postnatal care.

A new study has figured out how whales sing underwater.

A groundbreaking study in the journal Nature has finally unveiled how baleen whales, like humpbacks, create their mesmerizing songs underwater. It turns out they have a unique voice box, or larynx, evolved specifically for sound production.

Unlike other mammals, their larynx has a long, rigid shape that facilitates large air flows during breathing and feeding. Additionally, they have evolved nasal and oral plugs to protect their airways from water, along with air sacs to recycle air while producing vocal sounds.

To conduct the study, led by Professor Coen Elemans from the University of Southern Denmark, researchers examined the larynxes of minke, humpback, and sei whales in the lab. Using computer models, they simulated aspects that couldn’t be measured directly.

What they discovered was a completely novel mechanism unique to baleen whales, which evolved around 40 million years ago, enabling successful communication underwater. However, human-made ocean noise poses a significant threat to these majestic creatures, disrupting their ability to communicate and mate. Elemans hopes this study will encourage efforts to reduce human noise pollution in oceans, allowing whales to thrive.

Bacteria on pillowcases might be more than on toilet seats.

According to a recent report by Amerisleep, your bedding could be a breeding ground for bacteria, even after a thorough wash. Pillowcases, for instance, might contain up to 17 thousand times more bacteria than your average toilet seat, while sheets can accumulate nearly 25 thousand times more bacteria than a bathroom doorknob within just one week. This bacterium isn’t just benign; it includes strains that can cause infections like pneumonia and contribute to antibiotic resistance. Even bacteria typically associated with food poisoning have been found on bedding surfaces.

To maintain cleaner bedding, experts recommend increasing the frequency of washing pillowcases, especially if you sweat heavily, have oily skin or hair, or regularly go to bed with makeup on. Washing once a week might not suffice, as the accumulated wear and tear on your pillowcase can harbor significant bacteria, even without obvious signs. Different types of fabric, such as satin or cotton, don’t necessarily affect bacteria growth, so proper cleaning methods are essential regardless of material.

When laundering pillowcases, it’s crucial to use hot water, a heavy-duty cycle, a detergent with enzymes, and suitable bleach to ensure thorough cleaning. However, bacteria aren’t the only concern; pillows also absorb sweat, oils, and dead skin cells, potentially leading to mold, mildew, and allergen buildup. To mitigate this, Amerisleep recommends replacing pillows every 1–2 years. By incorporating regular laundering and periodic pillow replacement into your routine, you can maintain a cleaner and healthier sleep environment, making your bed a more inviting place than your bathroom.

A new study suggests that African elephants have a unique way of identifying themselves, akin to how humans use names.

A study, published in Nature Ecology & Evolution, suggests that African elephants possess a remarkable ability to distinguish themselves from others using unique sounds, akin to how humans use names. Through extensive observation in Kenya’s Samburu National Reserve and Amboseli National Park, researchers found that elephants emit individually specific calls, allowing them to address one another over long distances across the savanna.

Using machine learning techniques, scientists demonstrated that elephants can predict the recipient of a call based solely on its acoustic structure, indicating a sophisticated form of communication that goes beyond mere imitation. This discovery challenges previous assumptions about how elephants communicate and highlights their cognitive complexity.

When researchers played recordings of elephant “names,” the elephants reacted excitedly. They flapped their ears and lifted their trunks, showing that they recognized their own sounds. It’s kind of like how we perk up when someone says our name.