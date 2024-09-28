"Gossip Girl" Star Ed Westwick Ties the Knot With His Real-Life Blair

Sorry, ladies, but Chuck Bass is officially off the market! In a move that will make any Gossip Girl fan swoon, Ed Westwick, who brought the charming Chuck to life, has married actress Amy Jackson, known for her role in Supergirl. The pair, who began their romance in 2021, recently celebrated their love with a dazzling three-day destination wedding, delighting fans with glimpses of their enchanting weekend on social media.

A dream wedding took place in Italy.

"The journey has just begun," the couple captioned a tender wedding photo taken under a canopy of white flowers. The lovebirds first made things official with a civil ceremony at London’s Connaught Hotel on August 9. Just a few weeks later, they threw an extravagant wedding bash in Italy, inviting 220 guests to join them in a stunning celebration along the Amalfi Coast. "We wanted a wedding spot that was not only naturally beautiful, surrounded by the ocean, hills and vineyards, but also unique, and we found just that," Jackson shared with the publication. The weekend festivities included a heartfelt ceremony at the historic Castello di Rocca Cilento and a lavish reception featuring a multi-course Italian feast, capped off with an impressive five-tier wedding cake. The guest list boasted notable names, including Westwick’s former Gossip Girl co-star Kelly Rutherford, comedian Jack Whitehall, and producer Mohammed Al Turki.

A heartfelt moment included the bride’s son from a previous relationship.

A particularly touching moment came when Jackson’s 4-year-old son, Andreas, who she shares with ex-partner, played a significant role as Westwick’s best man. "We both wanted Andreas to be an integral part of this special moment," Westwick explained. "He walked down the aisle with me, carried the rings, and waited for his mother with me." Jackson also expressed that it was a lovely way to honor their bond and make sure her son felt included in the celebration.

The couple’s meeting could easily be the plot of a Hollywood blockbuster.

Ed Westwick and Amy Jackson's love story began in 2021 at an Aston Martin event held at the Silverstone circuit. "Ed, he was there with his friend Scott, who I knew well, so I went to say hello. We had a typical guys' day, with car rides and lots of laughs. We bonded right away-even though I beat Ed's race time!" Amy recalls with a smile. As they chatted, they discovered a shared love for dogs. Ed suggested they take their pups, Herbert and Humphrey, for a stroll and grab coffee around Hampstead Heath, where Amy had just moved. Although they intended to explore the area, they ended up nestled in a cozy café corner, chatting for five hours straight.

They went to the Red Hot Chili Peppers concert in Seville, discovered a secret arcade in Soho from the 1990s, and embarked on excursions all over the country. At that time, Amy’s son, Andreas, was obsessed with dinosaurs. The day before Ed and Andreas met, Amy and Ed visited Camden Market, where Ed found some hilarious dinosaur dungarees. He couldn’t resist buying them and wearing them, which turned out to be a huge success. Amy expressed how much she appreciated Ed’s effort to ensure everything went smoothly, even if it meant looking a bit silly. She described the moment as perfect and mentioned that she had a fantastic picture of them on a superhero ride, with Ed proudly wearing those dinosaur overalls.