Experts Say Boredom Is the Secret Ingredient to Unleashing Your Creativity, Here’s Why

Boredom gets a bad rap. It’s often dismissed as wasted time, a gap to be filled with endless scrolling, binge-watching, or multitasking. However, neuroscientists, psychologists, and productivity experts have a surprising message for us: boredom can be your brain’s secret weapon for sparking creativity and innovation. Let’s dive into the science, stories, and strategies that prove why boredom might just be the break your brain has been craving.

Boredom isn’t just a state of mind; it’s a signal from your brain.

According to experts, boredom activates the “default mode network” (DMN) in your brain. The DMN is responsible for daydreaming, reflection, and creative thinking. When your mind isn’t preoccupied with tasks or distractions, it starts to wander—and that’s where creativity thrives. A 2014 study further supports this. Researchers found that participants who engaged in a dull activity (like copying numbers from a phone book) were more creative in brainstorming tasks afterward. Why? Their minds had the space to connect disparate ideas and think innovatively. Basically, it’s something like your brain’s backstage crew. It’s working behind the scenes to organize thoughts, solve problems, and spark inspiration.

History is peppered with examples of groundbreaking ideas that emerged during periods of boredom or downtime.

Consider Isaac Newton, who was reportedly sitting under an apple tree during a quiet moment when he began contemplating the forces of gravity. That moment of reflection, free from distraction, led to one of the most profound scientific breakthroughs in history. Also, the concept for the iconic Post-it Note was born when 3M scientist Spencer Silver stumbled upon a sticky, reusable adhesive. His colleague Art Fry later found inspiration while bored during a church choir practice. The combination of boredom and idle thought led to one of the most successful office products of all time. Even modern tech titans like Steve Jobs have credited boredom with fueling creativity. Jobs famously said, “I’m a big believer in boredom. Boredom allows one to indulge in curiosity, and out of curiosity comes everything.”

Despite its benefits, many of us go to great lengths to avoid boredom.

Our digital age has conditioned us to fill every moment with stimulation. From social media notifications to Netflix binges, there’s always something to occupy our attention. But as Dr. Manfred Spitzer, author of Digital Dementia, warns, constant stimulation can rob us of the mental downtime we need to be innovative. The myth that downtime equals laziness or unproductiveness fuels this avoidance. But, as we can see, experts agree that stepping away from busyness is essential for mental health and creativity. Boredom, far from being a waste, can be a reset button for your brain—a chance to step back, reflect, and refocus.

Here are some expert-backed strategies on how you can intentionally incorporate boredom into your routine to boost creativity:

Schedule “ unproductive ” time

Treat boredom like an appointment. Block out 15–30 minutes daily for doing nothing—no screens, no tasks, just free thinking. Use this time to let your mind wander and see where it takes you.

Treat boredom like an appointment. Block out 15–30 minutes daily for doing nothing—no screens, no tasks, just free thinking. Use this time to let your mind wander and see where it takes you. Try a technology detox

Reduce your reliance on devices by setting boundaries. For instance, turn off notifications during meals or designate tech-free zones in your home.

Reduce your reliance on devices by setting boundaries. For instance, turn off notifications during meals or designate tech-free zones in your home. Engage in “ boring ” activities

Embrace mundane tasks like folding laundry, washing dishes, or taking a walk without a podcast. These activities create the mental space for your brain to enter the DMN and unlock creative insights.

Embrace mundane tasks like folding laundry, washing dishes, or taking a walk without a podcast. These activities create the mental space for your brain to enter the DMN and unlock creative insights. Practice mindfulness

Boredom and mindfulness go hand in hand. By being fully present in the moment—even during monotonous tasks—you can develop a deeper connection to your thoughts and feelings. This heightened awareness often leads to “aha!” moments of inspiration.

Boredom and mindfulness go hand in hand. By being fully present in the moment—even during monotonous tasks—you can develop a deeper connection to your thoughts and feelings. This heightened awareness often leads to “aha!” moments of inspiration. Pick up an unconventional hobby

Use boredom as an opportunity to explore activities that thrive on downtime. Try birdwatching, knitting, gardening, or writing haikus. These hobbies encourage focus and creativity while giving your brain a break from overstimulation.

The next time you feel bored, resist the urge to pick up your phone or fill the silence with distractions. Instead, lean into the moment and see what your brain can come up with. You might just surprise yourself with a brilliant idea or a fresh perspective. Just like these Redditors did 😂:

“My bored girlfriend decided to style my hair. Leg hair.”

“Made my hair into a house 🏠”

“I was kinda bored today.”

“My worker just got married, and he loves motorcycles, we also have an inside joke that frogs are his favorite animal. My spouse and I have been laughing at this for 30 minutes.”

“I ate an orange and stitched the peel back together because I was bored.”

“I was bored, hence, my miniature collection.”

“I was bored during a meeting and made a small village out of business cards.”