"Finally, Old Hollywood!" Selena Gomez Stuns Fans at the Oscars 2025 in a Jaw-Dropping "Glass" Dress
Selena Gomez made a dazzling entrance at this year’s Oscars, captivating fans and fashion enthusiasts alike with a look that was nothing short of breathtaking. Embracing old Hollywood glamour, the Emilia Pérez star graced the red carpet in a custom off-the-shoulder gown adorned with over glass droplets.
Selena Gomez has long embraced the allure of old Hollywood glamour, captivating audiences throughout awards season with a series of elegantly retro-inspired ensembles. At Sunday’s Oscars, the Emilia Pérez star once again channeled classic sophistication, gracing the red carpet in a custom off-the-shoulder Ralph Lauren gown.
The dress featured a breathtaking detail: over 16,000 glass droplets and hand-sewn Rosemont crystals, meticulously arranged in a lattice pattern. Crafted by a team of 12 Italian artisans, the glass was airbrushed to create a pink ombré effect that glimmered with every step.
Selena Gomez's Oscars appearance sparked an outpouring of admiration from fans, who were captivated by her timeless elegance and classic Hollywood style. Social media was flooded with praise for the star, with one fan enthusiastically declaring, "Finally, old Hollywood. Gorgeous!"
Others echoed the sentiment, applauding her sophisticated look. "Selena looks absolutely beautiful, elegant, and gorgeous for the Oscars," another fan wrote. A third admirer summed up the mood perfectly, calling her a "Classic beauty. Old Hollywood vibes."
Although this year's Oscars marked Gomez's debut at the Academy Awards as both a guest and presenter, she is no stranger to the glitz and glamour of Hollywood's biggest night. The star has previously graced numerous Vanity Fair Oscar Parties, with her last appearance in 2016 turning heads.
On that occasion, she stunned in a dazzling Louis Vuitton dress, adorned with silver sequins and scattered grommets. The figure-hugging ensemble exuded a bold, edgy charm that left a lasting impression.
Recently Selena Gomez also stunned at the 2025 Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards, leaving fans in awe with her striking transformation and show-stopping appearance.