"Finally, Old Hollywood!" Selena Gomez Stuns Fans at the Oscars 2025 in a Jaw-Dropping "Glass" Dress

Selena Gomez has long embraced the allure of old Hollywood glamour, captivating audiences throughout awards season with a series of elegantly retro-inspired ensembles. At Sunday’s Oscars, the Emilia Pérez star once again channeled classic sophistication, gracing the red carpet in a custom off-the-shoulder Ralph Lauren gown.

The dress featured a breathtaking detail: over 16,000 glass droplets and hand-sewn Rosemont crystals, meticulously arranged in a lattice pattern. Crafted by a team of 12 Italian artisans, the glass was airbrushed to create a pink ombré effect that glimmered with every step.