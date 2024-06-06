Flying Spiders With Venomous Bite and 4-Inch Legs Now Spreading the East Coast

Experts are saying we’re about to get some unwanted visitors in the form of Joro spiders. Yeah, we know, not exactly what we wanna hear, especially if you’re like us and arachnophobia’s your middle name. Brace yourselves, because these big spiders are apparently setting up camp in places like New York and New Jersey.

Meet the Joro spider.

These spiders have really long legs, up to four inches! And guess what? They can fly too, which might not be great news for some. But don’t worry, their venom isn’t dangerous to people or pets.

If you’re trying to spot a Joro spider, look out for their bright yellow and gray bodies. Originally, they were found in places like Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and China. But now, they’ve made their way to northern Georgia since around 2010. Although the first Joro spider wasn’t seen there until about 2014.

These spiders are spreading like celebrity divorce news.

Joro spiders have been living in parts of the East Coast for a while, but now they’re spreading even more. According to a study from last year by David Coyle, a scientist at Clemson University, these spiders are settling in the US for good. He said they’ll probably spread across most of the eastern US because they feel right at home here.

Talking specifically about New York, José R. Ramírez-Garofalo, an ecologist at Rutgers University, thinks it’s only a matter of time before they show up there. He said it’s not a question of if they’ll arrive, but when.