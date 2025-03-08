I Accidentally Discovered I Have Siblings but Don’t Want Them in My Life

"They said how much their parents regretted giving me away and how they would've come forward, but they didn't want to get into trouble for abandoning me like they did. They believed I owed their parents and them the chance to get it all out there and to build a relationship.

I stood my ground, and I blocked them, but they followed me to social media, insisting we're family and that I should be kinder to them and their parents. I was told it's not like I'm just a half sibling, and I'm 'the baby' who was missing.

They sent messages that were trying to make me feel bad for their parents, specifically their mom, and it pissed me off. After almost 3 months of dealing with them finding ways around my blocking them, I told them to leave me alone and how I don't care about their parents.

I had to delete my account because it was just random account after random account, and I couldn't block them fast enough in their outrage over what I said. They told me their parents didn't deserve that."