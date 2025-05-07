My Sister Moved In With Us—But She Turned My Children Against Me

In difficult times, family support can feel like fresh water in the desert. However, in some families, things don’t work out as they should. One of our readers shared how her sister’s support helped her through a difficult time, but then turned into a disaster. Let’s take a look together.
Thank you for sharing this delicate situation with us. We’ve identified a few key points that we believe could help you move forward.
Acknowledge the betrayal: First and foremost, your feelings of betrayal are completely valid. You trusted your sister, and she took that trust and used it to undermine your relationship with your children. The emotional toll of this can be overwhelming, especially after a divorce when you’re already vulnerable and trying to hold everything together. It’s important to give yourself grace and recognize that this is a significant betrayal.
Talk to your kids honestly: It’s crucial to address the confusion your sister has caused with your children. Children are incredibly perceptive, and they can sense tension, even if they don’t fully understand what’s happening. Sit down with your kids and gently explain the truth, without blaming your ex-husband or making them feel like they have to choose sides. You can tell them that sometimes grown-ups have disagreements that don’t always make sense to kids, but that doesn’t mean they should blame themselves or you for what happened. Reassure them that you love them deeply, and you will always be there for them.
Set boundaries with your sister: Your sister has overstepped in a major way. Not only is she spreading misinformation about your divorce to your children, but she is also intentionally sowing discord between you and your kids. Understandably, you had to kick her out, especially after she justified her actions. You need to set clear and firm boundaries with her. If she tries to contact you again, let her know that until she acknowledges the harm she caused and offers a sincere apology, there can be no reconciliation. This is not just about protecting your relationship with your kids, but also about protecting your emotional well-being.
Seek professional support: This is a heavy situation to navigate on your own. A therapist or counselor can help you work through your own feelings of betrayal, grief, and confusion while also providing guidance on how to have these sensitive conversations with your children.
Consider long-term implications: While it’s important to protect your kids from toxic influence, it’s also worth considering the long-term impact this has on your family dynamics. Will your sister try to manipulate the situation in the future? What boundaries do you need to set moving forward to protect yourself and your children? It’s also important to weigh if this relationship with your sister is something that can be repaired over time, or if it’s permanently damaged. You deserve to have people in your life who support you and respect your boundaries.
Lean on your support system: Even though your sister has betrayed you, you may still have friends, other family members, or a support group you can lean on. Don’t be afraid to reach out for help. You don’t have to go through this alone, and sometimes sharing your feelings with someone who understands can help you make sense of the situation.
Take care of yourself: Lastly, remember to take care of your own mental and emotional health. You’ve been through a lot—navigating a divorce, raising your kids, and now dealing with this betrayal from someone you trusted. Make time for yourself, whether it’s to rest, engage in hobbies, or just have some quiet time. Healing from this situation will take time, and it’s okay to lean into your own self-care practices as you work through it.
