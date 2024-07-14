I Suspect the Delivery Driver Is Eating My Food

Emma, a stay-at-home mom, found herself in a troubling situation with her food deliveries. She suspected that the delivery driver was tampering with her orders. Emma was worried about her safety but didn’t want to give up the small joy of having food delivered after a long day of caring for her family. Unsure whether to confront the issue or play it safe, she turned to Bright Side for advice.

Thank you, Emma, for sharing your story with us. We have some tips that can help you with this situation.

When ordering food, know that some delivery drivers might take some of your food.

It makes sense that you are worried about the delivery driver interfering with your food, especially considering how often this happens. According to research, 1 in 4 delivery drivers admit to tasting the meal before it’s delivered. It’s difficult to tell if this happened to you, but it took bravery for you to put your safety and emotional health first.



While acknowledging your guilt, keep in mind that you took action because you had a legitimate worry. It’s critical to tackle this problem head-on. Think about letting the delivery provider know how disappointed and concerned you are. Make sure your expectations are understood, and if at all feasible, ask to have a different driver make your deliveries.

Experiment with sharing meals with your closest ones.

Reaching out to friends or neighbors to organize food sharing is something to think about. Organize a group of two to six interested adults or families. Choose friends who live close to one another by bike or foot, or who are conveniently positioned along the routes you frequently take.



In addition to fostering trust among neighbors, cooking meals from scratch provides you authority over food safety and preparation. This offers a comforting alternative to relying solely on delivery services.

It’s not selfish to stand up for yourself.

Recall that defending your rights is an act of self-care and self-respect, not selfishness. It is important to feel safe and appreciated in every element of your life because your well-being is important. Trust your instincts and take precautions to keep yourself safe if you ever feel uncomfortable in a scenario. Your mental well-being is valuable.



Being more forceful is a necessary skill for learning to defend oneself. Being assertive is voicing your wants and feelings in a composed and honest manner. It’s essential in many facets of life, such as the workplace, friendships, family ties, and daily encounters like grocery shopping.

Find alternatives to cook more at home.

You could look into different methods of making sure your food is safe, considering the limited options available in your tiny town. Even if it means sacrificing convenience, it might be worthwhile to think about other possibilities if you feel uneasy about sticking with this service.



Cooking at home reduces the risk of obesity, promotes a better diet, and uses fewer calories. Health professionals think that teaching individuals how to cook at home can help avoid diabetes, increase the quality of diets, and help people lose weight.

Pick up the food yourself.

By picking up the food yourself, you reduce the possibility of tampering by ensuring that your order is handled solely by you and the restaurant staff. It also enables you to verify the order’s precision and caliber before departing the eatery. Even while it might not be as handy as delivery, you can rest easy knowing that your meal hasn’t been tampered with. You can also avoid paying shipping fees and directly support local companies.