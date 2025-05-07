I Thought My Boss Would Support Me Through My Son’s Illness—The Truth Hit Me Hard

“I work at my dream company, which I prepared so much for getting in during the hiring process. Fortunately, I got the position that I wanted, which support my family because the pay is good. I have a decent superior and good colleagues.

When my 3-year-old son was diagnosed with a chronic illness, I was at a loss. I asked to reduce my hours because I have to be with my son at the hospital. My boss said, ‘Family comes first. We’ve got your back.’ With a sigh of relief, I believed him.

For weeks, I worked late, took calls from hospital corridors, and answered emails half-awake. I compensated for the reduced working hours with my effort and hard work. Although it was exhausting to juggle it all in one place, a hospital at that, I endured and was managing it okay.”