I Won't Do My Husband's Laundry Anymore Because He Criticized Me After Surgery

So here is what's happened to the woman:

I had gallbladder removal surgery yesterday, and thankfully all went well. They removed a massive stone and several smaller ones. I even got to take pictures.

Coming around from the anesthesia was harder than I'd imagined, but the doctor said it was quite normal to feel very tired and groggy afterward, they said this was quite normal. I was lucky enough to have my surgery in a private hospital funded by the NHS, but I still couldn't wait to get home to see my children and sit on my own sofa, in my own house, and watch my own TV.

I got home quite tired and sore just before 7 pm. The sedative has definitely worn off at this point and I haven't had any more pain relief, so I just want to sit down and relax and take some codeine and give my kids a cuddle.

I walked in, and the living room looked a mess which was annoying, but my husband had made sure my pillow was on the sofa like I'd asked for earlier, and it's hard work looking after three kids (10 autistic,6 & 2), they'd not long finished dinner (take away) and he'd been doing loads of laundry that had piled up since our washer broke and only got fixed the day before. I didn't say anything about it, it's not the end of the world.

I had barely sat down five minutes when my husband turned to me and said, "Oh, I don't mean to have a go at you since you just got home from surgery but can you please STOP putting my football shirts in the dryer since it ruins them, I've told you before they can't go in there!"

I was a bit taken aback, like is this really the best time to bring this up?? He even acknowledged that I just got home from surgery!!! And for the record, I don't think it's wrong of him to not want his shirts ruined, but really?! This is the time you're going to bring it up?!

No, "Do you need anything? Do you need any medication? Are you comfortable?" Nah, just "my shirts!"