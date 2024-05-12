I’m Dating a Millionaire and My Friends Say I’m Weird for Wanting to Break Up With Him

Dating a millionaire might sound like a fairy tale, but in our reader's case it is far from it. The first few months were okay, but later something strange started happening. Her friends just can't see things from her perspective, leaving her feeling like she is on her own in this messy situation. So, here we are, ready to dive into her story from a different angle.

Thank you for your message! It’s a tricky situation, and we’re here to help you. We hope that these tips will come in handy.

Trust your gut.

If you feel like something is off in the relationship, it’s better to trust your gut. You were right, love bombing can sometimes be a red flag for controlling behavior or manipulation. Your friends don’t see the whole picture, since they spend less time with him than you do. They judge him only based on what they’ve either seen themselves or what you’ve told them. Trust yourself and don’t feel guilty.

Pay attention to the red flags.

Pay attention to any warning signs or red flags in the relationship, such as controlling behavior, manipulation, or disregard for your boundaries. If you're not sure, talk to your loved ones whom you can trust. It's also possible that you might be overthinking and projecting something onto your boyfriend. It doesn't mean your gut feeling is wrong, it just means you have to go 50/50 on this.

Share your thoughts too.

It seems like you didn’t really explain your point of view to your boyfriend. You just blocked him and cut off all communication. You can just tell him ’no’ and see his reaction. If he’s adequate, he will accept your decision. However, if he gets angry, your gut feeling is right! Blocking him is the right option.

Make sure you’re safe.

If you feel unsafe or threatened in any way, create a safety plan. This might involve identifying safe places to go in case of an emergency, notifying trusted friends or family members about your situation, and having a plan for quickly leaving a situation if necessary. If needed, you can also document any concerning behavior. It can be useful if you need to seek support or take legal action in the future.