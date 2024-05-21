“Inappropriate for Her Age,” Christie Brinkley Gets Criticized for Wearing an Extremely High-Slit Dress at 70

70-year-old Christie Brinkley exuded beauty and class as she attended a party on Thursday night. While all eyes were on her, some people didn’t fully agree with her choice of outfit, deeming it too revealing for her age.

The model recently attended the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue launch party to celebrate the publication’s 60th anniversary edition. Brinkley stunned in a $225 gown that featured a thigh-high slit and extra-long, dramatic sleeves gracefully reaching the floor. As she posed for the cameras, the billowing fabric danced in the wind, enhancing her stunning presence.

Kristin Callahan/Everett Collection/East News

Fans showered the gorgeous model with compliments, praising her for looking radiant and beaming. One person noted, "Stunning as always," and another added, "I've got to give it to her, she looks awesome in this dress!"

Kristin Callahan/Everett Collection/East News

That said, the appeal of the dress wasn't unanimous, as some deemed it too daring. A person remarked, "She is dressed inappropriately for her age. No need to have a slit up to there! She is a grandma..." Another observer expressed their opinion, saying, "She used to be so classy and beautiful, now just desperate."

We think that Brinkley looks fabulous, and her confidence only adds to her undeniable beauty. Another older star who recently stunned with her appearance is Jane Fonda. Take a look at the 86-year-old's appearance at Cannes 2024.