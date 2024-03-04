Intimate Scenes Between Jenna Ortega, 21, and Martin Freeman, 52, in a New Movie Is Facing Backlash

The film Miller’s Girl has become a focal point of controversy with its portrayal of an intimate scene between Jenna Ortega, 21, and Martin Freeman, 52. Critics argue that the significant age gap between the two actors raises concerns about the appropriateness of such pairings on screen. The debate highlights the industry’s ongoing struggle with age disparities, especially when it comes to romantic or intimate scenes.

The intimate scenes received mixed reviews.

The intimate scenes in Miller’s Girl have sparked a range of opinions, with many expressing discomfort over the noticeable age gap between Jenna Ortega, 21, and her character, who is supposed to be 18, and Martin Freeman. Some viewers have openly shared their unease on social media, questioning the necessity of such scenes and their impact on the overall narrative. Comments like, «Miller’s Girl made me uncomfortable. Very uncomfortable. Like why am I watching this?» reflect a sentiment shared by those who find the age dynamic unsettling. On the other hand, supporters argue against treating Ortega as if she lacks agency in choosing her roles, highlighting the importance of respecting her decisions as an adult actress. The conflicting reactions underscore the broader conversation about age representation in the film industry and the responsibility of filmmakers to navigate such sensitive subjects with care.

There was an intimacy coordinator in the production of the movie.

After social media erupted with shock and concern over the intimate scene between Jenna Ortega and Martin Freeman, the movie’s intimacy coordinator, Kristina Arjona, addressed the controversy in a recent interview. Arjona reassured the public that the on-screen partners were indeed comfortable during the filming process, emphasizing the extensive measures taken to ensure Jenna Ortega’s agency and boundaries were respected. In the interview, Arjona explained, «There [were] many, many people throughout this process engaging with [Jenna] to make sure that it was consistent with what she was comfortable with, and she was very determined and very sure of what she wanted to do.» She emphasized the importance of supporting the actors’ decisions, particularly in a production with a notable age gap, and highlighted her role in ensuring continuous communication and consent. Arjona’s comments shed light on the behind-the-scenes efforts to maintain a respectful and consensual working environment for the actors involved in such sensitive scenes.