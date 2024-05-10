Salma Hayek Looks HOT in New Bikini Photos, and We Can’t Believe She’s 57

Salma Hayek recently treated her followers to a collection of fresh bikini snapshots, sharing her stunning looks and her family’s response to the photos. Fans in the comments couldn’t help but shower her with praise for her confidence and beauty.

Salma recently shared some new photos where she’s wearing a cool dark blue bikini adorned with patterns, along with some stylish gold necklaces. In the pictures, she’s posing on a ladder attached to a boat, and it looks like someone from her family is spraying water at her. Salma jokingly captioned the photos, “When your family won’t let you take a bikini pic in peace.”

Salma is quite comfortable sharing her beach experiences on social media. In fact, she calls it liberating. She mentioned, “I had to lose a lot of weight and exercise to get into the bikini towards the end of last year. I’m glad I took a lot of pictures, I have no shame on it because it was the first week of the vacation.”

Salma’s recent photos sparked immediate interest from the public, drawing thousands of comments. One admirer remarked, “I thought these photos were from 20 years ago! Looking amazing as always.” Another chimed in, “...you are looking absolutely incredible in that bikini 👙 so inspirational.”

She let out the secret behind her fit body.

Salma revealed that she doesn’t exercise much because she has super long workdays, often stretching to 16 or even 20 hours. Instead of hitting the gym, her trainer showed her how to keep her muscles engaged throughout the day. Salma explained, “She taught me how to hold my body in a way where the muscles are activated all day long.”

FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP / East News