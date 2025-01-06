Jennifer Lopez, 55, Stuns in a Barely-There “Revenge Dress” With High Slits

Jennifer Lopez is turning heads again, proving that age is just a number with her show-stopping appearance at a film festival. The global superstar, 55, attended the premiere of her new film with a sizzling bold gown that fans are calling a “revenge dress”.

Jennifer Lopez attended the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) premiere of her movie Unstoppable and made quite a statement. Dressed in a daring Tamara Ralph gown, Jennifer Lopez left little to the imagination. The sideless dress, tied together with bows, accentuated her incredible physique and was paired perfectly with Hassanzadeh jewelry and Dolce & Gabbana silver platform heels. Fans have dubbed it her “revenge dress,” a nod to her bold statement following her recent divorce from Ben Affleck, 52.

Burston Cole/Canadian Press/ABACA/Abaca/East News

This sultry ensemble made waves on social media, with fans and fashion critics alike applauding Lopez for her fearless style. The look not only highlighted her confidence but also cemented her status as a fashion icon.



The TIFF premiere came just two and a half weeks after Lopez officially filed for divorce from Affleck, marking the end of their two-year marriage. The couple, who famously rekindled their early-2000s romance in 2021, married in a low-key Las Vegas ceremony in July 2022, followed by a lavish celebration in Georgia.

While Lopez sizzled on the red carpet, her ex-husband Ben Affleck stayed behind in Los Angeles. Spotted in a suit and sunglasses, Affleck appeared focused on work, as his production company, Artists Equity, plays a key role in Unstoppable.

AA/ABACA/Abaca/East News

Unstoppable is a significant project for both Lopez and Affleck. Produced by Artists Equity, the film tells an inspiring story and showcases the couple’s creative synergy before their split. Interestingly, Matt Damon, Affleck’s longtime collaborator and co-founder of Artists Equity, also attended the TIFF premiere with his wife, Luciana. Lopez was seen having an intimate conversation with Damon and holding his hand, sparking curiosity.