JLo Revealed Why Ben Affleck Always Looks Miserable on Their Pics Together

After 20 years apart, Ben Affleck and JLo made headlines when they announced their engagement in 2022. Since then, the paparazzi have followed them carefully, and Ben is plainly upset in practically every street or event photo on the internet. In a recent interview, JLo addressed the reason behind this and chose to share intriguing information with the world.

Ben is getting a meme because of his expression.

Lately, Ben Affleck has been getting a lot of attention for his often unhappy expression, leading to memes popping up. This has caught the interest of journalists who wondered about the state of Ben and JLo’s relationship. With Ben frequently looking discontent in pictures, people started to wonder if there were problems between them.

What Jennifer says about Ben’s facial expression.

Addressing concerns, Jennifer spoke openly about their relationship and the challenges of being in the public eye. “Ben is doing alright. You don’t need to worry about Ben, let me just tell you. He is good. He is happy. He is here,” she reassured. She explained that he’s just relaxing, and she doesn’t understand why it’s become such a big deal. She also mentioned that people don’t pay attention to her facial expressions.

The insider is sure they are good but one thing makes Ben upset.

An insider clarified that despite occasional unhappy appearances, Ben and Jennifer are doing well. The insider explained that Ben’s unhappiness often comes from being constantly followed by the paparazzi, saying, “A lot of times we see Ben upset, it’s because he hates the paps always following him and Jen.”

“Navigating the life they live as a celebrity couple can be trying sometimes because Ben just wants to go to a restaurant or get coffee and be done with it and just have more privacy — but Jen is all about it,” an insider told. “So, they butt heads there, but it isn’t in any way ruining their relationship... They are really in a good place.” Jennifer admitted that they both struggle with public attention. “We both have PTSD,” she said. But she added that they’re older and wiser now. Ben doesn’t like the attention from photographers.

Ben hates red-carpet photos and Jen loves it.

The insider mentioned that Ben isn’t a fan of red-carpet photos or being photographed during everyday activities. This sometimes creates tension between them since JLo enjoys it. Despite this, they always manage to find happiness together.

Lopez praised her partner, Ben Affleck, for helping her realize her self-worth and feel more comfortable with herself. Their strong bond has boosted her confidence and sense of beauty. Despite their breakup 20 years ago, their love has only grown stronger. They never expected to reunite like this. “We’re older now, we’re smarter, we have more experience, we’re at different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things. We’re so guarded since this is such a special time for all of us,” Lopez said.

When two people are truly meant for each other, nothing can stop them from being together. True love always finds a way, and these people are proof of it.