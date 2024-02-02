Jodie Foster Reveals Why Her Kids Thought She Worked as a Construction Worker When They Were Younger

Jodie Foster is a highly esteemed figure in the film industry and Hollywood. However, in a recent interview, the actress revealed that her sons were unaware of their mother’s star status. Throughout their childhood, they sincerely believed that their mom was a construction worker.

Foster and her ex Cydney Bernard welcomed two sons Charles and Christopher.

mpi29/MediaPunch Inc./EAST NEWS

Jodie Foster earned an Oscar nomination at 14 for her role as a victim in the 1976 film Taxi Driver. Her career has thrived since then. Foster and her ex Cydney Bernard welcomed two sons, Charles, now 25, and Christopher, 22. Despite her success, Foster wanted her sons to see her as a regular mom rather than a famous actress.



In a recent interview, the 61-year-old actress confessed to concealing her career from her sons to avoid any confusion about her. “I guess I just didn’t want them to know me that way. I wanted them to know me as their mom and the person who went away to work and stuff,” she explained.

One day, Foster brought her older son, Charles, to the set when he was just three. “I brought him to set one day and I bought him a little plastic tool belt and stuff. And I was like, ’Yeah, and this is this set and this set and this set.’ And for a really long time, he thought I was a construction worker,” Foster recalled.



Although Foster did not specify when her children discovered her true profession, her older son, Charlie, took part in many school theater productions from 2017 to 2021 following in his mother’s footsteps.

Foster expressed her views on working with Gen Z.

In a recent interview, Foster expressed her views on working with Generation Z, finding them “annoying” and struggling to comprehend their work attitudes. The actress explained, “They’re like, ’Nah, I’m not feeling it today, I’m gonna come in at 10.30am.’ Or in emails, I’ll tell them, this is all grammatically incorrect, did you not check your spelling?”



She emphasized the importance of young people learning to relax and find their own creative expression, “They need to learn how to relax, how to not think about it so much, how to come up with something that’s theirs.”

