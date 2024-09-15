Kelly Rutherford’s Style Has Us Wondering About Her Age and Beauty Secrets

Some people are etched in our memory because of their style and authenticity, more and more often drawing inspiration for their appearance and how to stay young despite their years. Almost two decades ago, Gossip Girl hit the screen, and most of us were mesmerized by Lily van der Woodsen's style. Despite so much time passed, it is difficult to tell the real age of the actress, which is why with each picture on social networks she looks younger. A few beauty tips are due for that.

Kelly Rutherford has the same glam aside from her acting career.

The buzz around old money and 'quiet luxury' styles is everywhere these days. Yet, Lily van der Woodsen has been the epitome of elegance right from the start. Kelly Rutherford, the iconic Upper East Side matriarch, keeps delighting her followers on social media. Her Instagram elevator selfies give us a glimpse into her everyday elegance. Winning our affection almost two decades ago, at 55, she still looks so youthful that many girls look up to her and want to be like her.

The elevator mirror selfies became a daily thing for Kelly.

Her captivating elevator selfies have gained massive popularity, with each one revealing just how youthful she looks, alongside her fabulous fashion choices. Social media seems like a perfect match for her; she runs her own accounts and shares quotes that truly speak to her, not merely for the likes. "I mean, this all just started going to get my coffee," she shared. "It's still sort of going and getting my coffee, you know?" Kelly Rutherford has beautifully tailored her lifestyle, aligning it with her age, personal interests, and lifestyle needs. She emphasizes the importance of spreading positivity because, let’s face it, the world could use more of it.

She was into fashion even before Gossip Girl.

When it comes to style, she's been a fashion enthusiast long before becoming an icon on Gossip Girl. "I've always loved fashion," the actress shares, recently seen dazzling at fashion weeks in both Paris and New York after a period away from the limelight. "It's just the dreaminess of it all," she reflects on her love for fashion. "I used to make vision boards. I loved creating lives and worlds from a very young age. It wasn’t just fashion; I’ve had a passion for design and architecture too. I love beauty, I love cities."

Setting the worries aside is one of her secrets of looking this young.

Leading a serene life seems to be her formula for an ideal lifestyle. Probed about her age-defying secrets, she offered, "I really don't know. I think the secret is just not to overthink it and to enjoy life, finding peace and happiness somehow. I think it's also about lifestyle. I eat healthy, and my mom also looks really young for her age, so perhaps it's in the genes." "I think it’s about tuning out the noise and relishing your days, your life, and your age, whatever it may be, and genuinely appreciating your health and wellbeing," she adds. "It's all a blessing at the end of the day." In another conversation, she noted, "I think a lot of it is about not putting so much pressure on ourselves about aging."

Ultimately, she highlights the importance of having ’fun’ with fashion and feeling ’beautiful’ in whatever you choose to wear. In a recent talk, she shared, “I think we find our style, and the whole idea is to have fun with it and not take it too seriously. What makes us feel beautiful is what matters most, and that changes with everyone and our lifestyles.”

