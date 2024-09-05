Lady Gaga Shows Off Her Engagement Ring and Its HUGE Size Made Everyone Comment the Same Thing

Lady Gaga made a stunning entrance at the Venice Film Festival, captivating people with her radiant smile and iconic blonde hair. But her eye-catching engagement ring from her fiancé, Michael Polansky, made everyone do a double take.

Piovanotto Marco/ABACA/Abaca/East News

The 38-year-old pop sensation and actress attended the photocall of her new movie Joker: Folie À Deux, exuding old Hollywood glamour. She wore a chic long-sleeved, black dress, paired with a chic Parisian cap and black pumps. However, it was her impressive diamond engagement ring that truly stole the spotlight, which Gaga proudly showcased to the assembled photographers. The ring features a sizable oval diamond set on a pavé diamond band, a testament to the couple’s deepening commitment.

MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP/East News

This public appearance marks the first time Gaga has openly displayed her engagement ring, fueling rumors that began circulating in April when she was seen wearing a similar piece of jewelry. The rumors gained further traction in July when Gaga referred to Polansky as her fiancé during an introduction to French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Piovanotto Marco/ABACA/Abaca/East News

Lady Gaga’s engagement ring has quickly become the talk of the town, with fans and jewelry enthusiasts alike buzzing about the massive diamond. The pop icon and actress sparked a wave of excitement and speculation, with questions on social media like, “I wanna know how many carats!?”. Other people praised her new love life, saying, “Lady Gaga’s ring is truly a symbol of love and commitment.”

Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky’s relationship has been in the public eye since 2020 when they were first spotted sharing a kiss at a New Year’s Eve party in Las Vegas. Now, the couple is very much in love and ready to take on the world together, beginning with their appearance in Venice.