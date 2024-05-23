Lipreader Reveals Kelly Rowland’s Remarks in Cannes Red Carpet Dispute With Security Guard

In an unexpected twist at the Cannes Film Festival, a lipreader has unveiled the words exchanged during Kelly Rowland’s tense red carpet dispute with the event’s security. The glamorous event took an unexpected turn as the singer was seen engaging in a tense confrontation, leaving many onlookers and fans eager to understand what sparked the disagreement.

Kelly Rowland had an unpleasant moment at Cannes.

Kelly Rowland , the former Destiny’s Child member, made a stunning entrance at the 2024 Cannes red carpet in a flowy red dress, exuding elegance as she posed for pictures and smiled at the crowd. However, the glamorous scene took an unexpected turn when she began climbing the stairs and encountered a dispute with a female security guard.

The incident, captured on video , quickly went viral online. The footage shows security guards blocking her, preventing photographers from capturing her pictures as she ascents up the stairs, although the exact cause of the altercation remains unclear. This surprising clash has sparked widespread curiosity and speculation about what led to the confrontation.

A lipreader revealed what Kelly Rowland said.

After the video of the incident went viral, numerous online commenters demanded a lipreader to decode Rowland’s words. Comments like, “We have a video! Do we have lip readers?” and “I don’t need lipreader, she’s RUSHING and moving her along like she’s a +1 AND blocking photographers’ view of her face and look. And from the way Kelly FIRST spoke, I can tell she was trying to be respectful,” filled the discussion threads.

Fortunately, a skilled lipreader stepped in to provide clarity. According to their interpretation, Rowland said, “You don’t have to talk to me like that,” followed by, “Don’t talk to me like that.” She then asserted, “No. You don’t talk to me like that. You are NOT my mother; do NOT talk to me like that,” and concluded with, “I’m not a child. Do not talk to me like that.”