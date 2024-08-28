Mariah Carey Is Heartbroken as She Reveals Her Mom and Sister Both Died on the Same Day

Mariah Carey is facing an unbearable sorrow, having lost both her mother and sister on the same day over the weekend. In a heart-wrenching message, the star opened up about her profound grief. We all rally around her with all the love and support we can offer during this incredibly difficult time.

In a deeply tragic twist, Mariah Carey, the iconic singer, has been struck by an unimaginable loss—saying goodbye to not just one, but two beloved family members on the same day. Her mother, Patricia Carey, and her sister, Alison Carey, both passed away, leaving a void that words can scarcely fill. "My heart is broken that I’ve lost my mother this past weekend," Mariah, 55, shared in a heartfelt statement. "Sadly, in a tragic turn of events, my sister lost her life on the same day."

AP/East News

Though the Grammy winner chose not to disclose the causes of their deaths, she found comfort in the precious time spent with her 87-year-old mother during her final days, a testament to their unbreakable bond. "I feel blessed that I was able to spend the last week with my mom before she passed," she expressed. "I appreciate everyone’s love and support and respect for my privacy during this impossible time."

Mariah Carey’s extraordinary vocal talent runs deep in her lineage, passed down from her mother, Patricia Carey—a Juilliard-trained opera singer and vocal coach. Yet, the bond between Mariah and her mother was anything but simple. Mariah once described their relationship as "a prickly rope of pride, pain, shame, gratitude, jealousy, admiration, and disappointment." In her 2020 memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, she delved into the complexity of their connection, "Like many aspects of my life, my journey with my mother has been full of contradictions and competing realities. It's never been only black-and-white—it’s been a whole rainbow of emotions," Mariah wrote. "A complicated love tethers my heart to my mother's."

Wiese/face to face/FaceToFace/REPORTER/East News

Despite their turbulent relationship, Mariah maintained a connection with her mother. In 2010, they united for a special moment to perform a festive mother-daughter duet of "O Come All Ye Faithful/Hallelujah Chorus." Mariah also dedicated a part of her memoir to Patricia, writing, "And to Pat, my mother, who, through it all, I do believe actually did the best she could. I will love you the best I can, always." Her relationship with her sister Alison was similarly fraught - it was an emotional chasm carved out by years of turmoil. Alison, who passed away in hospice care at age 63, led a life marked by hardship and struggle. However, in her final moments, she experienced a profound reconnection with her children.