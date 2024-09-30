Mel Gibson Makes a Rare Appearance With His 2 Kids — People Said the Same Thing About His Daughter

Mel Gibson, father of nine, recently made a rare public appearance with his two youngest children. The Braveheart star proudly walked the red carpet alongside his young son and teenage daughter, and the crowd couldn’t get enough of the sweet family moment.

Mel Gibson stepped out with his two youngest children on Tuesday for a rare red carpet appearance at the premiere of his latest film, Monster Summer. The 68-year-old actor was all smiles as he posed for photos, wrapping his arms around his 14-year-old daughter, Lucia, and 7-year-old son, Lars, at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles.

At 68, Gibson looked sharp for the evening, wearing a navy blazer over a white button-down shirt. He paired the outfit with blue jeans, black sneakers, and added a touch of style with a white pocket square. Lucia, now looking all grown up, stunned in a red strapless mini dress, paired with gold strappy heels and a glittering gold clutch. Lars mirrored his dad’s style, sporting a white button-down shirt, jeans, and black sneakers for the event.

Lucia's mother is the star's ex, Oksana Grigorieva, while he shares Lars with his partner of ten years, Rosalind Ross. Fans online quickly chimed in, praising how adorable the small family looked in front of the cameras.

One fan observed, ''Lovely kids, he looks so proud.'' Someone else wrote, ''Lovely kids. Always great to see a dad who's proud of his kids and looks happy in their company.''

While most agreed that the kids looked adorable, many felt that Lucia’s dress was inappropriate for the occasion. One person remarked, ’’The strapless mini dress is a little inappropriate for a 14-year-old.’’

Another added, ’’If I even attempted to have that dress in my closet when I was 14 I’d still be grounded.’’

