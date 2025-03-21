My Fiancé Secretly Bought a House With His Mom Instead of Me
Family dynamics can be tricky, especially when it comes to big life decisions. A Reddit user recently shared a story about how she found herself at a crossroads when her fiancé made a major purchase – a house – but not with her. Instead, he bought it with his mom, leaving her feeling sidelined. The situation raises the question: When is it okay to put your foot down in a relationship, and when does a partner's behavior become a dealbreaker?
When future plans take an unexpected detour.
"Okay, so, my fiancé and I planned to buy a house together for years. We've been together for 5 years and were planning our wedding for this fall. We had a whole plan to save up, find something we both loved, and make it our home. This was talked about a lot.
Whelp. Turns out he already bought a house. But he secretly used his savings to buy one with his mom! And he didn’t even tell me he was looking.
Apparently, she had found the perfect place and convinced him to split it with her because she didn’t want to rent anymore. So now, instead of us planning our future together, he’s financially tied to his mother, who’s going to be living there full-time."
The house was a deal-breaker.
"I just stared at him like… What!? And when I asked where I fit into all this, I was horrified when he said I could move in too. Like I’m supposed to be thrilled to live in a house his MOM picked out, partially owns, and is just… there all the time. My blood boiled when he admitted why he did it.
Turns out he did it because he thought I was taking too long to save, and his mom offered him a faster way to own something. I was so shocked and angry, I told him I needed space. And the more I thought about it, the more I realized I can’t marry someone who thinks this is normal.
So, I did something he didn't see coming. I called off the wedding. Now his whole family is blowing up my phone saying I’m being dramatic and that I’m overreacting because they say we can still live together. Even my own parents are saying canceling the whole wedding is extreme.
Like… Am I losing my mind? Or is this a giant red flag?"
Other users took her side.
- He didn’t just buy a house. He built a whole future with his mommy and left you out of it. That’s not a mistake... It’s a conscious decision to prioritize her over you. © 410Writer / Reddit
- If they had discussed it, and it was an agreement for all of them, it would be completely different. He didn’t even talk to her about it until AFTER it was done. She wasn’t even a thought in the entire process.
If this was for them, it would have included all of them. © bored-panda55 / Reddit
- Not only did he not include her, but he actively hid it from her. Buying a house is a process. There's mortgage approval, viewing, inspections, offer, counteroffers, appraisal, escrow, final walk-through, closing. Even if some of these steps were skipped, there are still a lot of others to go through.
He didn't just not talk to her about it, he most likely lied about where he was going or what he was doing to keep her in the dark. © vegasbywayofLA / Reddit
- If he puts his mother first in everything or makes important decisions like this without you, it will cause a lot of conflict. And it’s not just a house, him buying a house with her means he won’t be able to buy one with his wife for quite some time. © lola_ulm / Reddit
- That’s not a partnership, that’s him treating you like an afterthought. And the whole “taking too long to save” excuse? That’s just him admitting he doesn’t respect your timeline or your shared goals. He showed you where his priorities lie, and it’s not with you. Trust your gut. © Hazyfawnn / Reddit
- He knew what he was doing was wrong, or he would have told you about it. He wants you to call off the wedding. It's his way out. © blueberryxxoo / Reddit
