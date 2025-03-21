My Fiancé Secretly Bought a House With His Mom Instead of Me

"Okay, so, my fiancé and I planned to buy a house together for years. We've been together for 5 years and were planning our wedding for this fall. We had a whole plan to save up, find something we both loved, and make it our home. This was talked about a lot.

Whelp. Turns out he already bought a house. But he secretly used his savings to buy one with his mom! And he didn’t even tell me he was looking.

Apparently, she had found the perfect place and convinced him to split it with her because she didn’t want to rent anymore. So now, instead of us planning our future together, he’s financially tied to his mother, who’s going to be living there full-time."