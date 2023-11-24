My Husband Called Me “Lazy” and Told Me to Pull Myself Together Because I Gained Weight

Food is more than just fuel for our bodies, it has a big emotional and cultural value. However, sometimes it might occupy our minds so much that it’s the only thing we think about. This story is dedicated to our reader. One of her peaceful evenings was ruined when her husband took away her comfort food and told her something she wasn’t ready to hear.

Our reader dropped us a message.

Thank you for reaching out to us! We have some tips for you that you might find useful.

Don’t bottle up your feelings.

Let your husband know that his behavior is unacceptable. Tell him that he hurt you and ask him not to do it again. Express your feelings openly and avoid hiding your emotions. Reconsider the relationship if he keeps acting like that every time he sees you eat. You don’t deserve such treatment, especially from the person who is supposed to love and respect you.

Address your emotional eating.

You might want to go to therapy or consult a medical professional, since your behavior might be a signal of some possible changes in your mental health. Eating in front of the TV for hours might be a coping mechanism and a way of self-soothing. You should also take some medical tests just in case.

Finding the reason for your overeating will help you find out some underlying issues that you might want to work on.

Decide if you’re okay with the way you are.

Ask yourself if you’re okay with your current lifestyle and body. If so, let your husband know that you won’t change and even health consequences don’t scare you. However, be ready for the fact that your relationship might fall apart eventually if your husband comes to a decision that you’re not compatible with each other.

Set some boundaries.

Tell your husband that everyone deserves respect in a relationship. It’s like the golden rule — treat others how you want to be treated. Mention that throwing away your food without asking is a clear boundary cross. Let him know how his actions hurt you emotionally. Say something like, “When you did that, it really hurt my feelings.” Talk about consequences if your boundaries keep getting ignored. Not in a threatening way, but more like, “If this keeps happening, we have to figure out a better way.”