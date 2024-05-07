My Husband Found Out How Much Money I Really Have and Now My Life Is a Complete Disaster

Money can be both a good support for the family and an apple of discord between the spouses. Our today’s protagonist is a woman, 33. She has shared a story with us how a big sum of money that she owns has become a reason why she wants to divorce her husband now. The woman is desperate, because she instantly revealed what kind of person her beloved husband is, and this revelation is far from pleasant for her.

Helen has shared her complicated story with us.

Helen, 33, has recently written a letter to our editorial, where she shared her story, that led to very negative consequences for her happy family life. The woman started her letter, saying, “My husband Jake and I have been happily married for over 5 years now. This marriage is not the first for both of us. I went through a painful divorce in the past, and Jake lost his ex-wife to cancer 3 years ago.

I can say that our family life has been happy, and I’ve been in love with Jake since the day we met. I sincerely believed that he loved me, too, for who I am. But the recent events in our family shattered my belief very much.” Helen explained, “My ex-husband, Ian, is a successful businessman. He owns a big law company and is doing very well in terms of professional life, and his income is very decent. Ian cheated on me with a friend of mine, and this was the reason why we divorced. He did feel guilty of what he did to me, especially because at the time of his cheating we both were going through a tough period in our life, because I had a stillbirth and we both were suffering a lot from this.” Helen added, “Because of his feeling of guilt, Ian initiated a payment of a big sum of money to me and, what is more, he insisted on supporting me financially after we divorced, so each month on a certain day he gave me a sum that would cover all my living needs and I still would have some money left after I covered all my living costs from this monthly sum.”

Helen confessed that she didn’t spend her money wisely.

The woman continues her story, saying, “With that amount of money that Ian gave me, I could easily spend time not working at all, just traveling or doing other things for my pleasure. But I didn’t want to live such a life, and I do have a job at a big enterprise and I earn a decent amount, too. My husband Jack knew only about my income from my work, and I kept it a secret that I’ve been receiving some support from my ex.” Helen revealed, “I’ve always spent money on my husband, buying him nice things and what not. I bought him a new car, some expensive watches for his collection and many other things. He never asked me about this explicitly, all of that was my will and I did this because I just wanted to please him, because I loved him.

I spoiled his family, buying expensive presents for his parents, my in-laws and even for his cousins. When we visited them, I always came with my hands full of various nice surprises for them. I paid for Jack’s sister’s education, and I helped his brother to pay his rent many times. I thought that was accepted with gratitude, but I was so mistaken.”

Helen revealed her secret to her husband and since then things changed.

The woman wrote, “Once, Jake came to me and complained that his mom needed an urgent medical treatment, which was very expensive. He said that his parents didn’t have this sum and asked me if I could help. This was the time when I revealed to him that I have had this support from my ex and that I have a necessary sum to cover his mom’s treatment. I was eager to help, their pain was my pain, too. I acted out of a good will only, and the price I had to pay for my own kindness, was too high in the end.” Helen revealed, “When Jake heard about the real sum of money that I own, he changed instantly. He started to be quite weird about it and his behavior was appalling. Many times, he’s referred to my money as our money and insisted that I must use ’our money’ to buy him the luxury car he’s dreamt of having.

He also started to insist that we must get a new house together and has said instead of getting him a small birthday gift that I should fund a trip for him to see the world. He wanted to travel with his whole family, and he asked me to pay for this trip, because ’That would be a really nice and decent present that will reflect how much you love me and my parents.’” The woman added, “So I finally decided I’d have a talk with him, after all his demands. I told him honestly that it was basically really inappropriate to find out I have this money and start making demands. I explained that I have no problems using my finances for our relationship, but that Jake shouldn’t automatically expect that I’m going to put out money on all things he wants to buy and on trips for his whole family.

Jake seemed very ashamed and agreed that it was a really bad thing to do, and he got carried away and got a bit too excited. I told him I understood, but to do that was extremely disrespectful to me and the time we’ve shared together because his behavior really made me feel like all of a sudden my money was what mattered.”

Things got even worse, and the family is falling apart.

Helen wrote, “For a little while it seemed all was well between us, Jake never mentioned my money again and he stopped producing his demands. Then the other day we were having a small argument over something that turned into a bigger argument, and he said, ’Well, you don’t even want to use what you have for us, so maybe you’ve never really cared about me.’ After that, he got really quiet as though he knew that was a really inappropriate thing to say, and we didn’t talk for 3 days. I was really angry, I was going to talk things through with him.” The woman added, “However, this already was the relationship fatality. Jake went too far and told about my money to many people with whom we both communicate, despite me asking him to keep the money quiet. He was telling them that I was really rich and could afford tons of things. I found out about that accidentally, and this was the last straw.” The woman said, “I asked him to move out the next day. Of course, Jake has been calling me many times, texting me and even paying me unwanted visits. I’m desperate, and I feel torn.

On one hand, I still love him and want to give him a chance in our relationship. But on the other hand, I can’t ignore the fact that he told people about my money, that was what I specifically asked him not to do. I trusted him so much. Yeah, I’ve lost a 5-year marriage and am probably going to lose a few friends as well.”