My Husband Got Angry When I Started Dating Other People, Despite Agreeing to Open Marriage

In a relationship where an open marriage is agreed upon, both partners must be on the same page and feel equally respected. Unfortunately, one of our readers discovered that her situation wasn’t as fair as she thought. While her husband was free to date other women, the moment she started seeing other people, he suddenly wanted to change the rules.

They’ve been married for almost a year.

We appreciate you getting in touch with Bright Side! We understand that you’re feeling frustrated, and we’re here to assist you in any way we can.

Have a chat with your friends and family members.

If you’re feeling uncertain or confused about how you feel, it might help to have a chat with your close friends or family. You can share what’s on your mind and how you’re feeling about the situation. Sometimes, getting different perspectives from people you trust can be really helpful.



If you’re finding it hard to sort through your emotions on your own, you could also consider talking to a therapist. They’re trained to help you work through complex feelings and provide support without judgment.

Pay attention to what you actually want.

Set aside a moment to think about what you want and what’s important to you in your relationship. Ask yourself if having an open marriage matches what you believe in and if you feel appreciated and respected by your husband. Remember, it’s perfectly fine to think about yourself and your happiness. If the idea of an open marriage doesn’t sit right with you anymore, or if trust has been affected, it might be worth finding someone who shares your values and priorities.

Think about getting a a divorce.

It seems like your husband is using the idea of an «open marriage» to excuse dating other women without considering your feelings or needs. If he truly valued your relationship, he would have been supportive of you finding a partner too. His actions show a lack of care and respect for your feelings, and he’s broken promises along the way. Take some time to think about whether you want to continue being with someone who isn’t committed to being loyal to you.

Be open with the guy you’ve met.

If he isn’t aware of your open marriage situation, it’s important to be honest with him so he doesn’t have any misunderstandings. You might want to consider apologizing for suddenly ending communication with him and think about whether you want to keep in touch. It’s essential to communicate openly and honestly to avoid any further confusion or hurt feelings.