My Husband Refused to Have an Open Marriage After I Started Dating

Open marriage should always be a mutual decision. Turns out, our reader’s relationship wasn’t really equal. Her husband dates other women, but as soon as she started dating too, he quickly changed the rules. What’s worse, he actually never played fair.

Get a divorce.

It’s clear that your husband uses “open marriage” as an excuse to date other women “officially”. Otherwise, he would have been fine with the fact that you had found a partner. He didn’t care about your needs, and he even broke his promises. Decide if you really want to spend your life with such a person because, clearly, he doesn’t want to be loyal to you.

Focus on your needs and principles.

Take some time to reflect on your own needs and priorities in the relationship. Consider whether the open marriage actually aligns with your values and whether you feel respected and valued by your husband. It’s okay to prioritize yourself and your own well-being. If open marriage no longer serves you or if trust has been damaged, consider finding a partner who has values similar to yours.

Take care of yourself.

You’ve been working so hard for a year and you deserve some rest. Take care of yourself during this challenging time. Focus on your own well-being, hobbies, and interests outside of the relationship. If possible, go on vacation and go out with your friends. Remember that you deserve to be treated with respect and honesty. You shouldn’t tolerate such treatment from your husband. Perhaps you’ll find someone who values you more while you’re taking a break.

Talk to your friends and family.

If you’re still unsure about your feelings, try talking to your close friends or family. Share your thoughts, feelings, and concerns about the situation with them. They can give you some insights or advice based on their own experiences, or at least listen to you without judgment. If your feelings are too complex, and you’re overwhelmed, consider seeking professional guidance from a therapist or counselor.