My MIL’s “Generosity” Disappeared the Moment I Lost My Job

“Hi Bright Side,

So, my husband (32M) and I (30F) live in his mom’s apartment. It’s been her name on the lease, but when we moved in, she said we could rent it. Cool, whatever.

Here’s the kicker: for the last two years, I have paid 100% of the rent. My husband pays zero. Don’t ask me why, he claims it’s ‘between me and my mom,’ and I stupidly agreed because he was between jobs then, and I had a good salary.

Fast-forward to now: I just lost my job last week. MIL actually called to comfort me, telling me everything would be okay. Sweet, right? WRONG.

Later that day, I got a text from her that shook me, ‘From now on, you must start looking for a job, because I accept no delays in payment.’

I called her, thinking it was a misunderstanding. Nope. She doubled down. She said, I must keep paying her, because my husband is her son, and I’m ‘just a tenant.’

She said I don’t even have kids with her son, so, obviously, I’m not even related to her in any way. If I don’t pay, I get evicted. Apparently, in her eyes, my husband gets free housing forever, while I’m basically an ATM with a pillow.

She even told me when I find a job, I need to inform her so she knows I can pay again. Like, excuse me? Am I married or in a weird landlord-tenant Hunger Games?

I feel humiliated. My husband shrugs and says, ‘That’s just how she is.’

Am I crazy for thinking this is beyond messed up? Shouldn’t he be paying if she wants rent so badly? What should I do in this messy situation?”