Plus-Size Designer Brings Disney Characters to Life With Realistic Bodies

Most recently, Natasha’s upgraded Megara cosplay went viral. She flaunted a stunning corset and 3D-printed accessories, proving how far her cosplay skills have come. “The corset is absolutely stunning and defying gravity with my chest-to-waist ratio... The updated 3D printed medallions are so freaking pretty and elevated this cosplay to new heights!” she wrote. While she always looks for ways to improve, her dedication to the craft keeps inspiring fans.