Plus-Size Designer Brings Disney Characters to Life With Realistic Bodies
A plus-size designer is making a big splash on social media by recreating famous Disney character looks with her own modern, curvy twist. From princess gowns to magical ensembles, her handmade costumes celebrate size-inclusive fashion, all while honoring the original character designs.
Belle (Beauty and the Beast)
In one of her standout TikToks, Natasha Polis, a plus-size influencer, put a fresh spin on Belle from Beauty and the Beast. Instead of the traditional ball gown, she designed a fun, short-skirt version that adds a modern edge to the classic yellow dress. She proudly captioned her video, “My short modern Belle dress I made in 2 days,” showing off her talent for fast, fabulous costume making.
Sally (The Nightmare Before Christmas)
Natasha gained major recognition in 2018 when she was asked by @disneystyle to be their official plus-size Sally from The Nightmare Before Christmas. Known for sewing her own outfits—or even using glue when needed—she brings characters to life with intricate detail and creativity. Her Sally cosplay is still a fan favorite across Instagram and TikTok.
Snow White (Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs)
Natasha reimagined Snow White’s iconic blue and yellow dress and made it more glamorous. Cutting off the length, she made the dress perfectly fit for her body, giving it a bold edge.
Taking on a more down-to-earth Disney look, Natasha also recreated Snow White’s peasant dress with a charming twist. She added a vintage hairstyle and used a hair net to keep it picture-perfect.
Giselle (Enchanted)
To celebrate the Disenchanted premiere, Natasha wowed followers with a dreamy Giselle costume inspired by Enchanted. Wearing a flowing dress and a red wig, she perfectly captured Giselle’s whimsical spirit. Her attention to detail and commitment to the character made the look feel straight out of a fairytale.
Rapunzel (Tangled)
In a playful “Get Ready With Me” TikTok, Natasha shared her transformation into Rapunzel for her very first Renaissance Faire. With the hashtag #CurvyRapunzel, she invited followers to see every step of the costume process—showing that princess style is for everyone, no matter your size.
Megara (Hercules)
Most recently, Natasha’s upgraded Megara cosplay went viral. She flaunted a stunning corset and 3D-printed accessories, proving how far her cosplay skills have come. “The corset is absolutely stunning and defying gravity with my chest-to-waist ratio... The updated 3D printed medallions are so freaking pretty and elevated this cosplay to new heights!” she wrote. While she always looks for ways to improve, her dedication to the craft keeps inspiring fans.
Other famous characters:
Elphaba and Glinda (Wicked)
Wonder Woman
Khaleesi (Game of Thrones)
