Plus-Size Influencer Demands Larger Sports Car Seat After Struggling to Close the Door
Panamanian plus-size influencer Gracie Bon is once again making waves online, this time after sharing a video calling for luxury sports car brand McLaren to adjust their seat sizes to better accommodate her 55-inch hips. The model, known for her bold and empowering stance on body positivity, pointed out that "supercars should be for everyone" while showing how the narrow car seats didn’t quite fit her famous curves.
Though some viewers have questioned her physique, Gracie has confidently addressed these comments, emphasizing her belief in self-love and embracing the body she’s been given. She’s made it clear that she’s proud of her body and encourages others to do the same, regardless of what society expects.
Gracie continues to inspire many by encouraging inclusivity in spaces that are often not designed for all body types, like airlines, restaurants, and theme parks. Her call for better representation and more comfortable spaces for plus-sized people has sparked a larger conversation about body diversity in the world of luxury brands and beyond.
While her stance on body positivity is admired by many, she has also faced criticism from some, especially those questioning her body’s natural state. Regardless of these opinions, Gracie’s message remains powerful: self-love and acceptance are key to true confidence. She uses her platform to raise awareness, challenge conventional beauty standards, and push for a world that embraces all bodies, big or small.
Gracie looks absolutely stunning as she continues to advocate for self-love and body acceptance. Her confidence and unapologetic attitude shine through in every post, and her ability to challenge societal norms with such poise and grace is nothing short of inspiring.
She remains a powerful voice for body positivity, encouraging others to embrace their bodies and love themselves for who they are. Her continued efforts to promote inclusivity in all aspects of life serve as a reminder that everyone deserves to feel seen, heard, and respected, no matter their size or shape.