“Postpartum Underwear?” Joaquin Phoenix’s Wife Turns Heads With Her Bold Fashion Statement
The stunning Rooney Mara graced the prestigious Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles, attended by her dashing husband, Joaquin Phoenix. The newly married couple looked deeply in love as they shared tender moments on the red carpet. However, Mara’s outfit captured the most attention, with fans analyzing the intricate details of her dress, prompting a wave of praise and conversation across social media platforms.
Though modern and stylish, Rooney’s dress was a vintage Givenchy creation from the fall-winter 1996–97 haute couture collection. The empire-waist gown featured delicate floral embroidery across the chest and down the train, and its sheer muslin fabric subtly showcased what appeared to be the centerpiece of the outfit: a pair of lace panties.
Mara has always forged her own path. Her ethereal beauty and unique fashion sense allow her to pull off looks that seem unattainable to most. However, not everyone agrees, as some critics on social media have shared their opinions.
One fan candidly remarked, “The dress is a disaster.” Meanwhile, another chimed in, “I’m sorry, but she looks like she’s wearing an adult nappy.” A third added with a touch of sarcasm, “Why is she wearing granny pants?”
“Victorian postpartum underwear?” a fourth fan questioned. Another person concluded, stating, “Joaquin looks so handsome, debonair. Mara is beautiful, and her dress is beautiful. Sadly, the panties peeking through distract from all of the above.”
In contrast, her husband beamed with pride as he carefully adjusted the train of her dress to make sure it was perfect for the photos. Meanwhile, Mara offered a brilliant smile that perfectly complemented the sophistication of her gown as she struck a pose.
