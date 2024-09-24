Ready to polish your home? These 14 products should be your starting point

It feels like we spend almost half our lives worrying about dirt in our homes, clothes, cars, and personal items. Isn’t it time we started treating each area with the proper care instead of allowing dirt to mount? These 14 products are just what you need to make your personal spaces brighter.

1. Heavy-duty wet cleaning wipes that are the strongest and largest in the market. They remove heavy stains including grease, tar, ink, paint, permanent marker, wax, lipstick, nail polish, and pet stains. They are gentle on hands and skin as they contain aloe, vitamin E, and lanolin to protect your hands and leave them clean and soft.

4.7 stars out of 5

Promising review: So I had been struggling with a layer of grease on the stove hood. It wouldn’t come off other methods, and I had resorted to use a razor blade until I gave up. These wipes cut through it like a breeze!!

We have a lot of stainless steel appliances, so tried cleaning our fridge with the wipes. It was great, but does leave streaks. Also, the container seems super tight-i don’t see these drying out like another reviewer mentioned, but time will tell! @Me

2. Toilet cleaning kit that includes 1 ToiletWand, 1 storage caddy, 6 original disposable refills plus 10 scented refills, killing 99.9% of bacteria and viruses. The refills are preloaded with Clorox cleaner, and deep cleaning removes stains while eliminating germs to make your toilet bowl feel new. The hexagon-shaped sponge heads are clean in hard-to-reach places.

4.7 stars out of 5

Promising review: There was nothing that I disliked about this product. I was kind of hesitant at first because I’d never seen it and my daughter had it, and I was helping her clean the house after she had given birth. So I used this quite a bit. I didn’t find any problems using it at her house, and I just buckled down and bought some for my house. @Julieta Z. Delamora

3. Sink cleaner and polish are specially formulated to create an invisible water-repellent barrier, making future cleaning even easier. It won’t scratch the surface of your sink and will leave it with a brilliant shine, while also featuring a fresh lemon scent. The product is great for brushed stainless steel, cast iron (porcelain), Corian (solid surface), composite, acrylic, and vitreous china.

4.2 stars out of 5

Promising review: I used this for many years and could not find it at the hardware store, so I looked online. Great price. Works on my stainless sink, and an added bonus is that it removed coffee and tea stains from my counter top! @anita F

4. The famous pink stuff that saves you so much time and money. You can use it almost on every surface and clean almost every stain and dirt. It doesn’t leave any scratches or streaks. It works Instantly to remove stains from rust, pens, markers, crayons, paint, and even permanent markers. It is 100% safe to use, and non-toxic for both indoors and outdoors.

4.4 stars out of 5

Promising review: This was the first time I had used this and OMG! I LOVE this stuff!! I went and bought more of this brand because I love it so much! I used it to clean my oven and it was an absolute miracle worker! I used The Pink Stuff, a Scrub Daddy, and some elbow grease, and it cleaned up my oven like brand new.

It doesn’t leave a residue or any streaks if wiped off like you’re supposed to do. The smell is decently pleasant, reminds me a lot like a faint grapefruit. Will definitely be buying more when I run out! @Courtney

5. Electric cordless scrubber with a detachable handle and 3 adjustable speeds. It works for 90 minutes non-stop and takes 3 hours to charge. The 8 provided versatile replaceable brush heads are suitable for all different cleaning scenarios. Whether it’s a bathtub or a ceiling, you can easily clean it without having to bend over. Also, the built-in digital display screen allows you to be clear at a glance how much power is left.

4.3 stars out of 5

Promising review: I despise cleaning the bathroom, but this tool is awesome! Works well, good quality...no more backbreaking, knee crunching cleaning the tub! This is quick and easy!

I recommend this to all, get it, you will not be sorry! Use it for the bathroom tub/shower, floors, grout, anything you need to scrub! Love all the extra attachments it comes with, I did buy a little plastic tub to keep all the parts in. @MamaBear

6. A magic eraser that is 2 times stronger than your regular bleach spray with a top cleaning performance. You can clean any surface, wall, bathtub, or oven door, and erase marks on light switches. You don’t even need to add any liquid cleaner. The scrubber itself with water can work wonders. It’s very durable and saves you 40% scrubbing.

4.7 stars out of 5

Promising review: Fantastic! I have psoriatic arthritis, so I’m always looking for products to help make cleaning easier. I don’t have a lot of mobility in my hands. These sponges are a game changer. We have a white front door. Dirty fingerprints, dog paws and nose dirt, winter grime from the heat vent, burning candles and cooking food.

I had been using a bleach cleaner but, it was very hard with my hands. Took a long time. This was so much better, a few swipes & the grime came off! I did all our lower kitchen cabinets as well. The only negative is the sponges will come apart a bit but, it’s not enough to keep me from buying more. I’ll probably try their thicker version. @Hunyweiss

7. All-purpose cleaning spray that removes stuck-on dirt and odors from non-porous surfaces throughout the house. The garden-fresh lemon verbena has a light, refreshingly mild citrus scent. It is 100% safe to use as a floor cleaner, tile cleaner, countertops, walls, and so much more. On top of everything, it is also cruelty-free.

4.7 stars out of 5

Promising review: Absolutely love this cleaner. I actually enjoy cleaning my countertops every week with it. It makes whatever room I smell so good. I can’t get enough of it. Not to mention, it is super safe and organic, and the quality is amazing because it can get tough stains. @Grace

8. Hard bristle cleaning brush made from plastic and alloy materials that are sturdy and long-lasting. The handle is made of non-slip materials, which is more comfortable to grip. The bristles are pliable, which helps in the overall use. Its narrow head easily enters gaps and corners, making it easier to clean small and hard-to-reach areas from dust and debris.

4.5 stars out of 5

Promising review: Bought these little brushes for cleaning in some really tight spaces, and they were just perfect. Their size, the sturdiness and the bristles were just perfect, and it helped me get into those tight pesky areas that you really can’t reach with a rag, sponge or ordinary brush. The best part is that you get three, and they’re sure to last for a while because they’re very well-made. @COQUÍ

9. Hardwood floor cleaner that is a residue-free, fast-drying solution that gently removes dust, dirt, and grime. It is water-based, biodegradable, and formulated without formaldehyde, ammonia, petroleum, phosphates, phthalates, parabens, or added dyes. Just pour the contents of the pouch into your spray bottle or mop cartridge and fill the rest with water. Each pouch saves 99% plastic.

4.8 stars out of 5

Promising review: Recommended by a flooring professional, Bona liquid has cleaned and preserved our Canadian hardwood floors for seven years. The product, applied with a Bona mop head, is used monthly with minimal fuss. There is no odor. The floors always look clean, fresh, and welcoming. @queensdaughter

10. Wet spray mop with excellent absorption capacity, leaving no streaks or puddles after use. No batteries are needed. You just fill the bottle, pull the trigger to spray mist, and then mop the floor. It works well even when the pad is dry while its rotating head can easily reach any area, including under your sofa, table, bed, or any other tight spot.

4.3 stars out of 5

Promising review: Very easy to install and uninstall. I like how light it is, we had no trouble while using it. It has a big container to add water and pinol for cleaning. I’ve recommended it to my friends. @Valeria Lorenzana

11. Painted wall cleaning spray that is effective on any washable surface and safe for all paint finishes. It cleans scuff marks, dirt, dust, and stains off of painted walls, ceilings, and baseboards. It instantly eliminates smelly pets, bodies, food, smoke, cooking, and garbage odors. It is 100% safe to use around children and pets.

4.3 stars out of 5

Promising review: I own dogs and was looking for a wall cleaner that won’t take my paint off. The scent is amazing. It also lasts a few days. It does clean the area but is not able to REALLY clean the area, if that makes sense. It takes some elbow grease.

I used water first and wiped the area, then sprayed this on the “mop” and went over it again. If used too much, it does leave the area semi streaky, and you have to go over it with pure water again. But after all it is worth it. @Stefanie Berry

12. Dawn powerwash spray that removes 99% of grease and grime in half the time. The product has 3 cleaning boosters not found in traditional dish soaps that remove food and grease 5X faster. For everyday messes, just spray the suds on and wipe, while no water is needed until rinsing. For tougher messes, let the suds sit for a few minutes before wiping.

4.8 stars out of 5

Promising review: The attached before and after pictures pretty much say it all. However, it was not spray on and wipe off. I tried that with no luck. So I sprayed the Dawn on paper towels and laid the saturated paper towels on the disgusting inside grill cover and base to let the soap have a half hour to soften things up.

A healthy dose of elbow grease and a chore ball were required to get the grill back to something more respectable. However, what looked like a hopeless task turned out to be much easier than anticipated. @Pam

13. Soap scum cleaner that makes glass shower doors, yellow-stained textured acrylic bathtubs, dull chrome fixtures, sinks with dried-out laundry detergent buildup, and wheel rims look like new again. It has no bleach, acid, or harsh chemicals. It is non-toxic and safe for any septic system. You won’t even need to scrub the stains off unless they are very persistent.

4.3 stars out of 5

Promising review: The product works, but you definitely need to scrub hard with a brush after spraying it on and letting it sit for a while. I reapplied the product 3 times until the majority of the soap scum was removed. There was a big improvement, as shown in the before and after photos. I’m pleased with the result. @Tony

14. Rust stain remover that clings to dissolve rust stains on contact without any scrubbing. It is ideal for vertical and hard-to-reach surfaces, like showers, sinks, tubs, and toilets above the water line. Its advanced formula is effective, yet much safer than traditional liquid rust stain removers due to its non-hydrofluoric acid design.

4.3 stars out of 5

Promising review: Used it on our tubs, toilets, sinks and shower. Compared it to the “it works-bathroom” you can get at the dollar tree. It took one bottle of this stuff to achieve the same result as 3 bottles of “it works”. I will buy this again hands down.

I tried the powder, which was good for scrubbing and soaking the tub, but the spray was fantastic for the shower and sink. Just sprayed, walk away for a few minutes and wipe/rinse. @Carrie D.

Are you struggling to keep your motivation at high levels? Maybe you can’t stop reaching for your phone when you should be working, or you need a good assistant to wake up on time in the morning. These products may do the trick for you.