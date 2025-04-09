Salma Hayek Reveals Her Gray Hair Look, Sparking Mixed Reactions Online, "Not Good"
Salma Hayek is showing the world that gray hair isn’t something to cover up, it’s something to celebrate. At the 11th Annual Breakthrough Prize Awards in Los Angeles, the 58-year-old actress stepped out looking absolutely stunning, with her dark hair parted down the middle and styled into voluminous curls. But, just like always, she has created a buzz on the Internet.
Her outfit for the evening was the definition of understated glamour.
But what really caught people’s attention were the elegant silver strands peeking through at her temples. Instead of covering them up, Salma let her natural grays shine, and they added a touch of character and wisdom to her already iconic look.
She wore a classic black maxi dress with sheer billowing sleeves and a high neckline, paired with a bold floral necklace and gold bangles. Warm terracotta makeup brought a beautiful glow to her face, completing the effortlessly elegant vibe. After the event, Salma shared a heartfelt post on Instagram, saying how honored she felt to be part of a night that celebrated brilliant minds in science.
This wasn’t the first time Salma embraced her silver strands.
At the 2025 Golden Globes, she wore a rich burgundy Gucci gown and emerald jewelry, with her hair styled in a half-up look that showed off those same natural grays. Fans online were quick to show their love, calling her “beautiful,” “stunning,” and saying, “the hair is simply divine.” Sure, a few critics had different opinions saying that “gray is not a good look,” but Salma’s not here to please everyone—and that’s what makes her all the more powerful.
Back in 2020, she affectionately called her grays “the white hair of wisdom” in an Instagram post, and even shared a lighthearted tip on how to “hide” them without dye: “Don’t wear your glasses on your hair!” she joked. Salma’s confidence is refreshing, and her choice to let her natural beauty shine is inspiring people everywhere to embrace their own.
In a world obsessed with perfection, Salma Hayek is a breath of fresh air—reminding us that grace, confidence, and wisdom are always in style.