Oh, he does not look good.....he is much more handsome with his greying hair. He looks old and sickly with his colored hair.
“So Old With That Dyed Hair,” George Clooney Debuts New Unexpected Look—Fans Are Divided
George Clooney made a rare appearance at a Broadway premiere in New York, and, as expected, the cameras followed. But what caught people off guard wasn’t the star power—it was the subtle change in his look. It was the hair.
Slicker, maybe even dyed? Clooney looked like Clooney—but not quite. A little too polished. A little too different. Enough to make people whisper, “What’s he up to?”
George Clooney didn’t just walk the red carpet—this time, he walked straight onto the stage. The 63-year-old actor made his official Broadway debut on April 3 at New York’s Winter Garden Theatre, starring in Good Night, and Good Luck, the stage adaptation of the film he co-created two decades ago. And yes, he stole the spotlight the moment he stepped out.
Clooney’s mere presence turned the premiere into a full-blown celebrity event. But while the buzz was loud about how good he looked, it was also different. While George Clooney is known—and largely adored—for his signature salt-and-pepper hair, his latest appearance sparked a wave of reactions for veering sharply from the familiar. He showed up at the premiere with noticeably darker hair, and the internet, predictably, had thoughts.
Some fans were quick to praise the change, calling it rejuvenating, “He just took 20 years off of him,” one wrote, while another chimed in, “He looks great, he looks younger.”
The divide wasn’t new. Clooney’s hair—and his grooming choices in general—have been debated online for years. But this latest look reignited the conversation with full force. Whether fans were mourning the silver fox or applauding the refresh, one thing was clear: Clooney still knows how to get people talking.
George Clooney always makes an entrance, and his recent appearance with wife Amal was no exception. While their presence turned heads, it was a small detail that caught the most attention, sparking buzz online.