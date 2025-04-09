“So Old With That Dyed Hair,” George Clooney Debuts New Unexpected Look—Fans Are Divided

George Clooney made a rare appearance at a Broadway premiere in New York, and, as expected, the cameras followed. But what caught people off guard wasn’t the star power—it was the subtle change in his look. It was the hair.

Slicker, maybe even dyed? Clooney looked like Clooney—but not quite. A little too polished. A little too different. Enough to make people whisper, “What’s he up to?”