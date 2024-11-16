Take Our Real vs. Fake Challenge to Check If You Know Logos

If you think you know your favorite brands inside and out, we challenge you. Try to spot whether the brand logos you see are the real deal or sneaky lookalikes! It’s tougher than it sounds. From subtle tweaks to major changes, see how sharp your eye really is.

1. Levi’s

© Unknown author / Wikimedia Commons

2. LG

© LG Corporation / Wikimedia Commons

3. BMW

© BMW / Wikimedia Commons

4. Apple

© Rob Janoff / Wikimedia Commons

5. New Balance

© New Balance / Wikimedia Commons

6. Columbia

© Columbia / Wikimedia Commons

7. Head&Shoulders

© Unknown author / Wikimedia Commons

8. Gillette

© Procter & Gamble / Wikimedia Commons

9. Omega

© Omega / Wikimedia Commons

10. Tissot

© Tissot / Wikimedia Commons

11. Under Armour

© Unknown author / Wikimedia Commons

12. Ray-Ban

© Xeworlebi / Wikimedia Commons

13. Garmin

© Garmin / Wikipedia

14. Tesla

© Tesla / Wikimedia Commons

15. Volvo

© Volvo Group / Wikimedia Commons

Some logos hold hidden surprises! Take the Walt Disney Pictures logo, which appears at the start of nearly all of the studio’s films. You’ll often see the enchanting fairy tale castle, and many assume a shooting star is soaring over it. But look closely—that’s actually Tinker Bell from Peter Pan sprinkling a bit of magic over the castle!

