Take Our Real vs. Fake Challenge to Check If You Know Logos

Helen Hunt, 60, Leaves the Internet Stunned in Recent Appearance and Everybody’s Talking About Her Lips
People
7 months ago
If you think you know your favorite brands inside and out, we challenge you. Try to spot whether the brand logos you see are the real deal or sneaky lookalikes! It’s tougher than it sounds. From subtle tweaks to major changes, see how sharp your eye really is.
Some logos hold hidden surprises! Take the Walt Disney Pictures logo, which appears at the start of nearly all of the studio’s films. You’ll often see the enchanting fairy tale castle, and many assume a shooting star is soaring over it. But look closely—that’s actually Tinker Bell from Peter Pan sprinkling a bit of magic over the castle!