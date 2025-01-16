The Story Behind Why People Everywhere Are Hiding Rubber Ducks on Cruises

A tiny rubber duck on a cruise might surprise you into thinking it’s a child’s forgotten or misplaced toy, but wait. It might actually have been placed for you, as a hidden game. Cruising ducks has become a sweet tradition that has been going on for some time now. So whether you are hunting rubber ducks, or deciding to place them on your next cruise, here’s the story behind this wholesome trend that had been spreading joy all around.

This is the origin story of the cruising ducks craze.

You might have heard of travelling gnomes, but on cruise ships, there’s a recent trend of “cruising ducks.” Basically, passengers not only hide rubber ducks all over cruise ships, but also join in on a half-scavenger hunt and half hide-and-seek game to see how many rubber ducks they can find. As per Facebook group Cruising Ducks, it all started when 10-year-old Abby decided she wanted to make other passengers on cruise ships smile, and left a few rubber ducks hidden in easy-to-find places. Today, it’s a worldwide phenomenon, and is as hot on social media as it is in real life with plenty of Facebook groups, Reddit streams and hashtags attributing to the same. Cruisers talk about where they found their ducks, discuss whether they kept them or not, and also announce to other cruisers where they were going to “hide” their stash for others to find.

What to do with the duck, if you find one?

What you do with the duck is completely up to you. Some people collect them, and keep their stash. Others think of it as a fun cruise game and simply click a picture of the duck, geotagging it on social media with the date, location, and the name of the ship. Then they either let the duck remain where it was, for someone else to find, or hide it in a new place to keep the fun going. Like this Redditor, who commented, “I hide them, but I don’t go looking for them. If I do find one, I take it and re-hide on my next cruise (add a tag to the original to show its journey).” Another Reddit user wrote, “I hide them, but didn’t put effort into looking myself, although... it was fun watching people ’duck hunt.’ Personally, I take about 45–50 ducks for a 7-night cruise and spread them out, hiding them over the week and giving a few to crew members. I did unintentionally find two on my last cruise that I brought home with the original tag. I will add a new tag, leaving the original tag, so 2 tags on it, and will re-hide those along with new ones when I sail again later this year.”

How to join in the fun of cruise activities by hiding the ducks.

While this is all fun and games, and going on a rubber duck hunt does sound like it would be the best of all cruise activities, there are certain rules to the game as well. You have to be careful where you hide the ducks, because it always has to be a safe place for the finders. Here are some rules about hiding ducks: While these are traditional bathtub toys, on a cruise you cannot hide the duck in a pool or hot tub, lest an excited child, or even adult falls in and hurts themselves in the process.

Ducks cannot be hidden in any of the onboard shops, otherwise any rubber duck hunter might find themselves accused of shoplifting or worse.

Lastly, remember this is a safe, hidden cruise game. So don’t place ducks where they, or the finders may fall overboard. Safety apart, cruise etiquette demands you to not toss anything into the ocean, even by accident.

Remember to hide ducks in public areas only, never in crew-only areas, restrooms, and other areas marked off-access for passengers.

If you plan to label the duck, keep the messages short, friendly and family-oriented. As Redditor jiffysdidit says: “I’ve spread about 600 ducks on the Pacific Explorer cruise ship to Melbourne. They call me the Duckman!”

Tips to have the ultimate rubber duck hunt.

If you are on a cruise and off having your own cruising ducks adventure, Redditors reveal the place they love hiding ducks, for you to find them. Usually though, stairwells, lifts, potted plants and a ship’s atrium are popular hiding spots. “I like to place them in unique places. If I was by myself in the hallway by my cabin, I’d add one to the picture frame. Or on the staircase if no one was around, the corner of the elevator if I was by myself, or on those little robot looking things.

I’d leave one in a plant as I was walking by or the car tire that’s displayed, behind a bench seat at karaoke, or in the sugar jar in the MDR or Windjammer. I left one on the ATM, but towards the back, and on statues. There are tons of hiding places. Early mornings are the best times to go looking and hiding.” tdybr07 / Reddit

My daughter has kept all that have been found. We found an elephant, so that’s probably the cutest. We also wait till the end part of the cruise to hide, figuring that most people are excited and hide early.” tmac3207 / Reddit

In the middle of the first night of the cruise, Mom and I head out to hide them. I decorate her cabin door with duck magnets.” Choice-Lemon-6556 / Reddit

There are no rules about the kind of rubber ducks!

When it comes to choosing ducks, anything family friendly goes. Yellow ducks are not a necessity, in fact, they don’t even have to be ducks anymore. Everything from mini, unlabeled ducks to giant ones are cool. You can buy classic rubber ducks or go for ones that have a theme. You can even decorate the ducks yourself with glitter or paint or whatever you like. You can have the “ducks” reflect your customs or traditions, to make it more personalize, and the trend has caught on enough for even stores to personalize a bulk order of ducks. Clearly, cruising ducks is not longer an urban legend, and makes the perfect hidden cruise game.

Why do cruisers love this idea so much?

When it comes to vacations, it all about making it special. While there are plenty of activities to indulge in on a ship, the rubber duck hunt only adds to the cruise fun, on the whole. Writes one Redditor, “My daughter and I have fun hiding them. We usually hide about 20. They are scooped up pretty fast, so it’s never cluttered with ducks.” Another felt, “I think it was more fun a few years ago when it was really niche, it’s a bit overdone now. But I say go for it if you want to! Like other people have said, who lets ducks ruin their vacation?”

More people agreed, this was nothing but joy, with one happy parent writing, “My daughter is 4, and we just returned from our first cruise with 5 new ducks! Those ducks went to the beach and every single meal with us. The ducks made the trip more enjoyable for her, without a doubt.” Yet, another cruiser felt that it spread happiness, as they commented, “Really fun! My kids loved it, and we walked the full length of every single deck (up one side and down the other) almost every day. We had a lot of fun re-hiding them as well, then seeing other people find ducks we had hidden. It brings a lot of joy to a lot of people!”

That said, not all cruises are all that rubber duck friendly. So before you get all your ducks in a row, check with your cruise line. For instance, according to this, Disney Cruise Lines says that “guests cannot hide things, such as rubber ducks, in staterooms or public areas on the ship.” Once you are sure your ship welcomes cruising ducks, feel free to join in the fun and spread some smiles around.